Call of Duty: Warzone players are surviving in the gas using an infinite stim exploit

A Call of Duty: Warzone infinite Stim exploit is letting players survive the gas right up until the last circle, but Infinity Ward is already working on a fix.

As seen in the video below, players are able to stay in Warzone's normally fatal gas zone by repeatedly deploying a Stim Tactical, which rewards players with extra life points upon use.

A glitch means that all tactical items can currently be used in-game infinitely, whereas they should be one-use tools that can only be replenished by refilling your ammunition.

As a result, players are using the exploit to deploy infinite Stims, thereby to winning matches of Warzone by simply staying in the gas and repeatedly healing themselves to outlast their opponents, who suffocate once the circle fully closes.

It's likely that the latest set of Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes inadvertently created this glitch, but developer Infinity Ward has already stated on Twitter that a fix is on the way.

We're aware of an issue where players are able to use infinite Tactical items in #Warzone. We have a fix that's currently being tested which we'll release as soon as we can. We'll provide another update when we have more information to share. Thank you for your patience.October 9, 2020

In the meantime, we'd suggest stocking up on Stims for your Warzone loadout, and getting ready for some truly surreal last-stands amidst the gas, as the easiness of the exploit means that a lot of players are currently using it across PC and console.

We'll be sure to let you know once the hotfix is live, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for that and all the Call of Duty news you need.