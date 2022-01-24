Call of Duty: Vanguard season 2 operators leak: meet Anna, Gustavo, and Thomas

A set of three Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard operators coming in season 2 appear to have leaked early, offering a look at what's coming next for Call of Duty's return to WW2.

The leaks were initially posted on Twitter by ZestyCODLeaks before being pulled off the platform due to copyright claims, as spotted by VGC . You can still see them via the repost below, at least for the time being. According to the original post, the three new characters are named Anna, Gustavo, and Thomas.

Leaked Season 2 Operators Coming in #Vanguard and #Warzone pic.twitter.com/qxxKZPcPeiJanuary 21, 2022 See more

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 was originally set to go live on February 14, but Activision announced last week that it had pushed the date back to give developers more time "to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players" across Call of Duty: Vanguard , Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. This followed recognition from Activision that the state of the overall franchise had hit a rough patch in a post that frankly addressed "fixing the game."

While it looks like Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation even after Microsoft completes its planned purchase of Activision Blizzard , the series may look different going forward: a recent report indicates that the company may be considering dropping Call of Duty's long standing annual release schedule .

