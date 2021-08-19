Call of Duty: Vanguard release date confirmed for November

Update: Call of Duty: Vanguard is officially launching November 5, as confirmed by today's in-game Call of Duty: Warzone event. The release date was leaked just ahead of the event via the PlayStation Store, but now we have the info straight from the source.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event did exactly as it promised and debuted the next installment in the series. Along with the release date, developer Sledgehammer Games and Activision showed off a shiny new cinematic trailer for Vanguard previewing some of the explosive WW2 carnage you can expect come November.

We were able to see the upcoming title in action for our Call of Duty: Vanguard preview, and what we saw was a dark, gritty, even horror-inflected return to the 1940s that feels decidedly more assured than Sledgehammer's 2017 effort, Call of Duty: WW2.



Original story:



If a leaked image of the PlayStation Store is to be believed, Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5. We've also checked the PlayStation Store for ourselves and, sure enough, the same release date is listed on all versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard at the time of writing. Here's a screengrab of a GR staffer's PlayStation Store followed by the tweet that first leaked the release date.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

@JulienChieze #CallofDutyVanguard sortira le 5 novembre 2021 #PS5 #XboxSeriesX #julive https://t.co/HGPDBthvMT pic.twitter.com/4t7jIUKlqZAugust 19, 2021 See more

Again, this roughly lines up with tentpole Call of Duty releases from the last several years. 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched on November 13, while 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in late October.

Whether the leak is true or not, we're very likely to learn the release date straight from Activision very shortly, as the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event is taking place in Call of Duty: Warzone within the hour. If you're interested in taking part, you'll want to log into Warzone ASAP, as the event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. BST. The hour before the reveal is also worth checking out in Warzone, as the pre-show of sorts will be offering double XP, double weapon XP, and double Battle Pass XP.



Be sure to head back to GamesRadar+ for the latest on the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal.

Warzone Season 5 | Warzone Red Doors | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone Patch notes | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best guns | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone best sniper