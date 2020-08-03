Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 trailer shows off the opening of Warzone's Stadium

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 has a new trailer showing off big changes to the Warzone map as well as new maps coming to standard multiplayer.

The video starts with the extremely literal opening of Verdansk's Stadium, thanks to the efforts of new Shadow Company operator Rozlin "Roze" Helms. A well-placed explosive charge sends the stadium's glass roof caving in on itself, giving players a new location to fight for and through as they try to be the last one standing.

Verdansk will never be the same.Season Five arrives on August 5. #Warzone #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/ZhVzfYXy9hAugust 3, 2020

The trailer cuts over to Verdansk's new and much-rumored train next. Chugging through the map with open-topped cars full of handy loot, this ever-moving point of interest is definitely going to create a popular new drop location. The trailer also makes it clear that you won't get very far trying to stop the train with any parked vehicles of your own - I can't wait to see train kills start making their way into the highlight reels.

Next, the trailer turns back to standard Modern Warfare multiplayer, introducing a series of new maps coming in season 5. For 6v6 multiplayer there's the Suldal Harbor map, which looks like it will have a nice mix of long and mid-range engagements; Livestock, which sets you fighting through barns for some surprisingly vertical encounters; and the Petrov Oil Rig which leaves you exposed as hell in the middle of the ocean with some cargo containers and oil towers for cover. There's also the new Verdansk International Airport for Ground War.

The next season of Call of Duty starts on Wednesday, and we're still waiting to see if it finally starts dropping some hints for the next game, allegedly called Black Ops: Cold War .

