Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date confirmed for October

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches October 28, Infinity Ward and Activision have revealed.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date was confirmed in a new trailer focusing on the game's hyper-realistic art design. Drone footage pans around the massive Port of Long Beach with shipping containers painted with the faces of the main Operators you'll get to play as.

"Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans," reads a blurb published alongside the trailer. Confirmed Operators include Modern Warfare fan-favorite Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and the newcomer, Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

The teaser trailer also seems to confirm the date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's full reveal: June 8, the day before Summer Game Fest kicks off. Assuming this tease is what it appears to be, we're likely in for a hefty trailer with gameplay and presumably a ton of other details.

For now, we know this year's mainline Call of Duty installment is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Activision says its the "most advanced experience in franchise history" and marks a "new era" for the Call of Duty series.

It's especially worth noting that phrasing as we've also spotted references to something called Call of Duty 2.0 and heard reports that the series is skipping its annual entry in 2023, indeed signaling a major change for the franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just one of the many new games of 2022 we can't wait to check out.