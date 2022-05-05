Summer Game Fest 2022 set for June 9

Summer Game Fest 2022 will air Thursday, June 9.

Showrunner Geoff Keighley announced the summer show's date and time today. The main event will kick off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Thanks to a partnership with IMAX – yes, that IMAX, which is actually overseen in part by Geoff's parents, David and Patricia Keighley – the event will also be available in select IMAX theaters, in case you want to see all the trailers and musical intermissions on the really big screen.

This year's event is described as "a multi-hour live spectacular featuring new game announcements, special guests from the gaming industry, and more." Sometime around the main show, we can also expect a Day of the Devs segment featuring yet more games with a focus on indies.

"With [Summer Game Fest], we are building a next-generation global event – decentralized physical events for the community in IMAX, big showcases from us [and] partners, play at home content, and much more," Keighley added in a separate tweet .

Summer Game Fest 2022 is the latest addition to the string of events filling out the unofficial E3 2022 schedule in the wake of the actual event's cancellation . It will be followed by an Xbox and Bethesda show set for June 12, with THQ Nordic throwing its own show a month later on August 12. At least one major player, EA Play Live, is totally out of the running , however.