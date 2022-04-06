THQ Nordic headlines push to fill the void of E3 2022 with its own showcase

THQ Nordic is one of the first publishers to announce an independent summer showcase following the cancellation of E3 2022 .

THQ Nordic's show will air on August 12 via the studio's YouTube, Twitch, and Steam channels. A save the date-style video teaser promises a mix of new games and updates on announced titles from across the publisher's surprisingly broad stable of studios, which have collectively worked on everything from Star Wars and Spongebob to Darksiders and Destroy All Humans as part of the Embracer Group.

"Which games exactly or who will be the host of the show are still top secret, but you'll get hints, when we are getting closer to that date," THQ Nordic says. "But you can look forward to everything from intense, dark and gritty to light, colorful and just plain fun!"

It seems there will also be a pre-show of sorts starring HandyGames, the creator of 3D platformer Scarf and animal noir story Chicken Police: Paint It Red, among plenty of others.

With the games industry's biggest summer event officially canned, the improvised E3 2022 schedule will be defined by individual studios, publishers, and platform holders. THQ Nordic's standalone announcement follows news of aggregate events like the Wholesome Games showcase, as well as the independent Summer Games Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley. However, some E3 staples like EA Play Live won't be held this year . There are also rumors that Xbox is planning its own E3-style show for June, which is when E3 would normally be held, but we may see more companies follow THQ Nordic and host events deeper into summer.