Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar signs on for new teen series Hot Pink

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back to a teen drama series, signing up to star in the new Amazon Studios series Hot Pink. According to Deadline, Gellar's involvement means the show is getting a pilot.

Hot Pink is inspired by the novel What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold, the story of a sixteen-year-old forced to reckon with the idea of love after a break-up.

"Sixteen-year-old Nina isn’t made of sugar and spice and everything nice. She is flesh and blood and desire, but she longs to know real love. Unconditional love. The kind her mother told her doesn’t exist," says the publisher's description.

Elisabeth Holm, who wrote Obvious Child and Landline, is creating the series, so expect some of her trademark bittersweet moments. Holm is executive producing with director Desiree Akhavan, who also made The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Recently Sarah Michelle Gellar has lent her voice to the animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Star Wars Rebels, and has two other series Other People's Houses and Sometimes I Lie in the works.

Hot Pink is still in the early stages, and it will be up to the pilot to secure a deal for the series before there's even a hint of a release date.

