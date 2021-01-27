Borderlands movie adds Kevin Hart to cast

Kevin Hart has officially joined the cast of the Borderlands movie – the stand-up comedian will play Roland, a skilled soldier-turned-mercenary. Hart's previous movie roles include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Secret Life of Pets.

Eli Roth, who previously helmed the Bruce Willis-led action thriller Death Wish and fantasy comedy The House with a Clock in Its Walls, is directing the video game adaptation, while Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. Cate Blanchett has already been cast as Lilith , one of the story's main protagonists. She's collaborated with Roth before, appearing in The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

The video game that will provide the source material for the movie follows four “Vault Hunters” in the distant future who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault rumored to contain advanced alien technology. The hunters piece together clues to find the vault while battling the savage wildlife of Pandora and the bandits and outlaws that populate the planet, ultimately banding together to prevent paramilitary forces from reaching it first.

How closely the movie will follow the game's storyline, though, remains to be seen. The original Borderlands game also spawned three follow-ups, so there's definitely sequel potential here too. The movie was first announced way back in 2015 , but it's only set to start filming this year.