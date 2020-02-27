Borderlands 3's second DLC celebrates The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock next month

Borderlands 3 DLC 2 has officially been revealed. It's called Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and will launch across all available platforms from March 26.

Developer Gearbox Software released the first trailer for the looter shooter's upcoming story expansion at PAX East today, confirming that a new planet - Xylourgos - will take centre stage as the next playground for Vault Hunters to explore and conquer.

The reason for your visit to Xylourgos is initially benign; to celebrate the recent engagement of Borderlands 3 NPCs Wainwright & Hammerlock. But, this being Borderlands, the festivities escalate rather quickly, and you'll soon be fighting off the threat of a mysterious new cult alongside returning Borderlands 2 characters Gaige and Deathtrap.

New DLC, of course, means new Legendary weapons, gear, cosmetics items, Shift codes, and more to collect throughout the adventure, which can either be purchased separately (for those who own the base version of Borderlands 3) or enjoyed as part of the game's season pass once it rolls out across PC, PS4, and Xbox One next month.

In addition to announcing Guns, Love, and Tentacles, Gearbox also dropped a brief new look at Borderlands 3's third upcoming story expansion, while revealing more about the game's roadmap for 2020 in advance of its impending arrival to Steam on March 13.

Still no word on a next-gen port for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but at least we finally have a release window for the game's revamped Mayhem mode, Mayhem 2.0, which launches sometime in April alongside the next incoming seasonal event, Revenge of the Cartels.

