Boba Fett’s Star Wars ship has seemingly been renamed by Disney

One of Star Wars’ most iconic ships, Boba Fett’s 'Slave I', might be getting a new name.

A new Lego set featuring the bounty hunter’s vehicle drawn from its appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 is simply named 'Boba Fett’s Spaceship.' The 'Slave I' name is nowhere to be seen on the merchandise.

On its own, it’s fairly inconspicuous. However, Jedi News (H/T THR) reports that Lego Star Wars design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen said the Slave I name is "something that Disney doesn’t want to use any more."

It’s unclear whether this is going to be an official permanent change moving forward or if it’s being taken on a case-by-basis.

For now, 'Slave I' is still present as part of the official Star Wars site’s databank. However, the URL has been changed to reflect 'Boba Fett’s Spaceship.' Inputting 'Slave I' in the URL simply redirects you back to the original ship’s page.

We’ve reached out to Disney for comment and will update this article accordingly if we hear back.

Whatever Boba Fett’s ship is going to be called in the future, it’s clear that the character is set to be busier than ever.

Following on from Temuera Morrison’s reprisal of the character in The Mandalorian season 2, the bounty hunter is set to appear in spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett alongside Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. The series is set to launch on Disney Plus in December – and may give us a clearer indication on whether Fett’s ship (which rarely gets namechecked in Star Wars canon) has officially dropped the Slave I name.

Star Wars’ airspace is going to be similarly crowded elsewhere on screens both big and small.

Patty Jenkins is set to direct a Rogue Squadron movie, while the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Cassian Andor series are in various stages of production. The Mandalorian season 3, meanwhile, is not expected to film for some time due to lead Pedro Pascal’s involvement in The Last of Us TV series.

For more on the future of all things a galaxy far, far away check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.