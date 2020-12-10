Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins to helm new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins is set to direct Rogue Squadron, a new Star Wars movie coming in Christmas 2023.

Jenkins, whose next film Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max this Christmas, will become the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie. Recently, a December 22, 2023 release date was pencilled in for an unnamed Star Wars movie. This looks to be it.

In a new video, Jenkins talked up her history with the Air Force and her desire to create the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever" but couldn't find the right story for her dream project. Now, she has.

On Twitter, Bob Iger said, "We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our Star Wars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us!"

Nothing else is yet known about Rogue Squadron but the name will be familiar to many. It is the title of an iconic series of video games which centred around Rebel pilots fighting back against the Empire.

That's not all from Star Wars either. Six new series have been announced, including an Ahsoka Tano and a New Republic spin-off in the world of The Mandalorian. Beyond that, Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader for the first time in 15 years in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

And... breathe. Star Wars fans have arguably never had it so good. And Patty Jenkins is aiming to fly high with the best of 'em.

