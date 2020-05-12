Black Widow set to reach UK cinemas a week earlier than in the US

Marvel fans based in the UK, rejoice! The much delayed Black Widow is coming a week earlier to UK cinemas than anywhere else in the world.

The first instalment in Marvel Phase 4 will now reach cinemas on October 28 – should cinemas be open by then. Over in the United States, Black Widow remains set for release on November 6, having originally been due in cinemas in early May.

Yes, that's not quite the, "It's coming to Disney Plus!" news some fans were hoping for, but the fact Disney believe cinemas will be open across the UK by October is a positive sign for the industry. Vue cinemas have relayed how they expect social distancing measures to work in cinemas, and they will likely still be in effect when Black Widow's release rolls around.

Black Widow certainly won't be the first big release to reach cinemas. Tenet, which is due mid-July, remains on track to reach cinemas in just over two months. Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan remain adamant that they will release the blockbuster that month.

It's worth reiterating that none of these mega-blockbusters are likely to receive alternate releases on streaming services. While, sure, Black Widow and Tenet would both be watched by millions of people at home, studios would still likely lose hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

For now, Marvel fans based in the UK at least have October to look forward to. In the meantime, check out our other pieces on Marvel's upcoming movies: