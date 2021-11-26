Lego Baby Yoda falls to its lowest ever price in the Black Friday deals

The Black Friday Lego deals are now here in full force, and everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted. One of the best offers so far would have to be this Amazon price cut on Lego Baby Yoda, bringing it down to its lowest ever price of $63.99 in the USA. Similarly, it's sitting pretty at £46.95 at Amazon UK instead of £70.
Considering the ruthless takeover that Baby Yoda has staged on our hearts over the past two years, that's a pretty tantalising discount. In fact, we've never seen this set any cheaper. Because all things Grogu dominate Holiday toy lists in 2021, it probably won't stay in stock for long either.
- See all of Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals
- Check the Amazon USA Lego deals
- Browse the Amazon UK Lego deals
Naturally, this isn't the only reduction available right now. Various Lego advent calendar price cuts have been popping up all over the place, and these feature minifigures and accessories instead of chocolate. Namely, Walmart's slashed the price of the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, or Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar (they're all priced at $31.99 instead of $40).
Black Friday Lego deals
Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) |
$79.99 $63.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Baby Yoda kit, so it's worth pouncing on. Because this one's sure to be a hit over Christmas and may become harder to find in the weeks ahead, getting it while you can isn't a bad idea. Speaking of which, it's available for $64 at Walmart should the Amazon deal run out of stock.
UK deals -
£69.99 £46.95 at Amazon
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: $50 free credit when you buy Oculus Quest 2
- Best Buy: save up to $30 on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo games
- Dell: up to 36% off Alienware, XPS and Inspiron
- Disney Plus: grab 12 months for the price of 10
- Walmart: Breath of the Wild and Far Cry 6 from $35
- Target: up to 60% off games and $20 off Game Pass
- Newegg: RTX 3080 gaming laptops from $1,799
- Microsoft: up to 67% off games and 40% off accessories
- B&H Photo: Samsung storage up to $130 off
- HP: Omen accessories starting at $79.99
- Samsung: save up to $3,500 on 8K and QLED TVs
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off 5G phones with trade-in
There are plenty more gift-worthy offers on the way, so keep an eye on our guide to the upcoming Black Friday board game deals and Black Friday gaming deals as we approach the end of November.