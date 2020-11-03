Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2020: get the best offers on brand new screens

If you're in need of a new gaming screen, the Black Friday gaming monitor sale is the absolute best time to get one. This is the time of year when you'll see deals on every type, form, and style of gaming monitor going, from attractive little discounts on new models to historically low prices of the best gaming monitors. Whatever you need or whatever you want, odds are that the Black Friday gaming monitor deals will serve you very well indeed.

Black Friday retailers

US: Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos

If you're in need of a new gaming screen, the Black Friday gaming monitor sale is the absolute best time to get one. This is the time of year when you'll see deals on every type, form, and style of gaming monitor going, from attractive little discounts on new models to historically low prices of the best gaming monitors. Whatever you need or whatever you want, odds are that the Black Friday gaming monitor deals will serve you very well indeed.

We mention 'whatever you need', as the gaming monitor market is as diverse as ever, and instead of just going for one, generically decent model, the whole spectrum is strong and varied and can cater to individual niches of gaming. For example, it's also not just the job of the best gaming TVs to serve console gamers (though the Black Friday TV deals are worth a look). Those who have got a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order nailed down will definitely want to consider what are now the best PS4 monitors, as they will likely be a great fit for multi-device or even console-only setups now. The same folk should also keep in mind the best 4K monitor for gaming too if they want to get the best resolutions.

Solely in PC-gaming land, the best G-Sync monitor and the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor will be a very worthwhile consideration among the Black Friday gaming monitor deals, offering more-affordable ways to smoother gameplay and faster framerates.

Either way, we'll be keeping this page up to date between now and right through the Black Friday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals) to ensure you have the best screen-based Black Friday gaming deals at your disposal.

In the meantime, below you'll find the latest prices on some of our favourite models across a few 'categories' of gaming monitor which will represent the latest, early Black Friday gaming monitor deals. Check back here regularly as we'll add to this list and be more specific with monitor sales as and when they pop up.

The best Black Friday gaming monitor

(Image credit: Asus)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals - 4K

(Image credit: Acer)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals - console monitors

(Image credit: ASUS)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals - G-Sync

(Image credit: AOC)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals - G-Sync-compatible FreeSync monitors