Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Save up to $460 on these Alienware m15 RTX gaming models

The Black Friday gaming laptop deals have seen the prices of various Alienware m15 R6 configurations slashed to competitive rates - especially given the hardware inside. But you'll need to move quickly as these two models, in particular, are flying off the virtual shelves right now.

You can currently pick up the Alienware m15 R6, with an RTX 3060 GPU inside, for only $1,499.99 (discounted from $1,910) - that's a huge saving of $410. While you can indeed pick up RTX 3060 gaming laptops for this price point, it's virtually unheard of to find machines rocking both a 240Hz refresh rate and a QHD (1440p) for under the $1,500 mark.

If you want to go a little more upmarket, you could go for the Alienware m15 R6 configuration with an RTX 3070 8GB GPU instead. This retains that same blisteringly fast 1440p display, too, and it can be yours for only $1,699.99 (down from $2,160). This would be a great price for a 1080p resolution, let alone a quick 1440p one, backed up by an RTX 3070. It's really in a league of its own right now given just how powerful this hardware is for the money.

Regardless of which model you choose, you're getting a full 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB RAM as standard, so don't be afraid to crank those sliders and truly push those potential frame rates to their absolute limits. Be warned, however, these are selling out crazy quickly, so it's first come and first served.

