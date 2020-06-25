Biomutant's lengthy new gameplay trailer will make you forget there's still no release date

Biomutant has resurfaced with a brand new, nearly 10-minute gameplay trailer with plenty of combat, mutant enemies, and pretty landscapes, but sadly still no release date.

It's a bit disappointing that we still don't have even a rough idea of when Biomutant will release, given that it was originally set to launch in 2018, but developer Experiment 101 almost makes up for it with the generous new gameplay trailer.

If you've just stumbled across this game and you're wondering what the heck is going on, Biomutant is a third-person action-adventure where you take control of a creature you can customize with all sorts of crazy mutations. We got to play it way back in 2017 and were simultaneously fascinated and weirded out by Biomutant.

"Did I mention that you mark your territory in Biomutant's open-world by literally pissing on it? And that you can make friends with a furry little mechanic who will build a giant robot suit for you to fight in (which, sadly, was not in the demo)? And that your character travels with a cute little robot cricket who seems to know more about this weird place than it's letting on? Yeah. Biomutant is a very weird game with some incredible ambitions, but most importantly, it's already a lot of fun to play... assuming you can ever stop making strange new mammalian life forms in the character creator," our writer said.

The last update we got on Biomutant was from Experiment 101 in February , when it was confirmed that the game was in the "final stages of development." Regarding a release date, the studio is shy to commit to one until they know they can deliver, which is understandable given the current public health situation. As long as I can eventually mess up that underwater turtle mammal with crab claws, I can be patient.