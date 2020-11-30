The best gaming monitors 2020: get the best display today

We love to compare the competitors for best gaming monitor here at GamesRadar. After all they are the premier way that we experience our games - literally; as we see our games on them. However, the privileged position we find ourselves in now is that we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the best gaming monitors - even down to portable monitors too (as we all shift to working from home more). But, given the choice on offer now, finding the best gaming monitor for you, your setup, and your budget is a little more tricky than picking the first one you see at Amazon.

There are plenty of options nowadays including differences in resolution (1080p, 1440p, and 4K), screen techs (FreeSync and G-Sync), and more. This guide will help you make decisions and will cover all the relevant specs, types and we'll also find you the best prices too.

There really is something for everyone regardless of your budget for picking up a new gaming monitor. And it's really important to say that they are absolutely not just for PC gaming, as more and more console gamers are using them too nowadays.

These will have more going on behind the scenes than the best gaming TV or the best home projectors on the whole (especially in terms of refresh rate). So if you game separately to where you watch your films and TV content, then a monitor is a great idea to optimize your setup. With the advent of 4K gaming monitors and their steady journey to affordability, this is an excellent time to get the highest quality monitor for all your gaming needs. And, beyond matching some of the quality TV options out there, they offer further versatility by offering a quality everyday PC display for normal tasks. Plus with multi-monitor setups becoming more common, there's always room to look at an extra panel to incorporate into your setup. Whatever your needs, these gaming monitors will give you excellence in picture and performance alike.

Cyber Monday deals

The Cyber Monday deals present the perfect opportunity to snap up a great gaming monitor for less. With various monitors on offer in various price ranges, you're sure to find something to suit your needs or enhance your setup. For more great discounts, head on over to the Cyber Monday gaming deals roundup.

27-inch Full HD LG monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 | $349.99 $246.99 at Amazon

This is part of LG's gaming specific Ultragear brand, and comes with an enviable 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and HDR 10 support. It's 'only' 1080p Full HD, but that refresh rate and its 27-inch size will make for some stunning gaming. View Deal

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P| 24-inch|144Hz|1080p|1ms| $289 $199 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bargain monitor that still boasts reasonable specs, this one is seriously cheap. It manages 144Hz and minimal lag at just 1 millisecond, and while it's not the biggest screen, at less than $200 this is still a steal.View Deal

Samsung CRG5|27-inch|1080p|240Hz|4ms| $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

At $120 off, this is a great monitor, with a speedy 4ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch, 1080p curved screen means you'll be truly immersed in your games, and if you're an Nvidia player you'll be especially well catered to with G-Sync support.

View Deal

MSI Optix MAG341CQ | 34-inch | 2K | 100Hz | 8ms | $479.99 $379.99 at Newegg

$100 off this stunning 2K monitor at Newegg brings it down to an incredibly respectful $380, which is an astoundingly cheap price when you consider the fact this monitor is also ultrawide and curved. A must-buy.View Deal

Samsung CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (US) | $1,500 $999.99 on Amazon.com

Samsung's curved QHD monitor boasts a 120HZ refresh rate, it's a massive ultra-wide, and it has HDR1000 for superior HDR performance, making it one of the best gaming monitors you can currently get, and at the lowest price ever.



View Deal

LG 27GL650F-B | 27-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms | £299 £199.99 at Overclockers UK

On the other hand, if you're looking for one of the best 1080p screens money can buy, look no further than this LG monitor at Overclockers UK. LG has been in the monitor game for donkey's years and this is as good as you're going to get at 1080p level, with a hundred quid off.View Deal

HP 27xq Quad | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | 1ms | £299.00 £249 at Currys

With a 27-inch screen sporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this HP monitor is the perfect entry point for 1440p. It can be hard to find that perfect trifecta of high resolution, refresh, and responsiveness, and it's even harder to find it at this price. View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GN88A|27-inch|1440p|144Hz|1ms| £499.99 £399.99 at Amazon UK

With an impressive refresh rate and extremely low 1ms delay, this is a great monitor for those of you who don't want to miss a single pixel. And with £100 off, this deal is worth snapping up.View Deal

Samsung LC9RG90 | 49-inch | 4K Ultrawide | 120Hz | 4ms | £1,100 £899.99 at Amazon

Have you ever wanted a gaming monitor so large, your setup looks like a futuristic spaceship cockpit? This 49-inch 4K ultrawide from Samsung is the way forward, in that case. It's absurdly big, sure, but also looks incredibly cool. Perfect if you've managed to snag yourself one of the new 3000 series GPUs.View Deal

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Asus)

1. ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q A brilliant all-rounder Screen size: 27” | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 at 165Hz | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178° H&V | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: IPS panel, nVidia G-Sync, flicker-free backlighting, blue light filter, genre-specific presets and overlays, built-in speakers Check Amazon 106 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Excellent color and gamma Attractive G-Sync range Hit-or-miss calibration from factory Very expensive

The PG279Q houses an IPS LCD panel capable of a maximum resolution of 2560X1440 at 165Hz. Color depth and gamma quality are excellent, as is to be expected of a high-end IPS panel, though reviewers (both consumer and press) disagree as to whether the PG279Q requires extensive calibration in order to achieve the best picture quality. The PG279Q’s G-Sync support is appealing but, like the Acer Predator XB271HU, only works if you’ve got an Nvidia graphics card installed, which is a bothersome limitation that might tempt you to look elsewhere.

Nvidia’s customary G-Sync premium applies to the PG279Q, resulting in a price tag on the wrong side of $700, which is more expensive than many of the computers that’ll be paired with the monitors in this guide. It also isn’t anywhere near as pricey as 4K displays can get, if you can believe it, so while still very expensive, it’s a cheaper option for those who aren’t bothered about the 4K experience. All things considered, the ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q is an exceptional monitor that’s just about worth the steeper price range compared to the next jump up in visual hardware.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS)

2. ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ An excellent monitor for PC or console at a good price Screen size: 27" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440p | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170° H, 178° V | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: IPS panel, HDR-10, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology £408.99 View at Ebuyer Excellent picture quality Great colours and vibrancy Lovely and smooth Solid settings menu Slightly haziness to some edges and images Matte finish gives lighter pictures a sheen

The ASUS TUF VG27AQ is not exactly a flashy monitor but it is bursting at the seams with quality. It's ordinary looking but it packs a punch and offers an incredibly speedy monitor for gaming. There's a 165Hz (featuring Adaptive Sync Support), a 1ms response rate of 1ms, and it is both G-Sync and FreeSync compatible. Add into this ASUS' own Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology and the in-game pictures this monitor provides are some of the smoothest and best you can get on a 1440p monitor.

The image quality is excelently crisp, too - it's not all about the speed. Stir in a rating of HDR10 high dynamic range for colour and brightness levels, too, and they are some of the nicest images on a 1440p you can get too. The VG27AQ does a great job of balancing overall picture quality, speeds and, importantly, the price point. It's a great do-it-all monitor that will serve people well for PC gaming and console gaming.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Raptor The best gaming monitor of 2020 Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560x1440 | Response time: 1ms | Weight: 12.3 lbs Prime £498.99 View at Amazon Exceptional picture quality Excellent colors and contrasts Offers great PC use for multi platform setups A little expensive Best features are PC focused

Razer's first gaming monitor is worthy of its place on this list: the Raptor is a 27-inch panel that has quality specs oozing from everywhere. An IPS panel with a 1440p resolution, it has a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. There's also a cool black design that has RGB in the stand - because of course it does - and a mesh material all over the back, much like you'd find on speakers. The traditional Razer-green cables contrast nicely with the black stand and monitor and are tidily kept in check at the back with cable guides, too.

This is a terrific gaming monitor all in then, and one which has a quality of picture that alone makes it easy to recommend as one of the best gaming monitors. The screen's speed is fast and pacey for smooth pictures, the image quality is crisp and gorgeous, and the color range and contrasts are deep and immersive. It's a little pricey perhaps, but if you're looking to get a great PC monitor that can be great for other uses too: it's also one of our top picks for best PS4 monitor such is its quality.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ)

4. BenQ EL2870U Proof 4K HDR gaming doesn't have to cost a fortune Screen size: 28" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz | Response time: 1ms | Brightness: 300cd/m2 | Viewing angle: 170° H, 160° V | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Features: TN panel, eye-care technology, built-in 2W stereo speakers, headphone jack, FreeSync Prime £259.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4K HDR support Built-in speakers Poor viewing angles

It's not every day you find a 4K HDR display for less than half a grand, but the BenQ EL2870U is a bountiful exception and a pleasant surprise. While the viewing angles of its TN panel leave something to be desired, it boasts a shocking wealth of functionality typically found outside a budget monitor's wheelhouse. For instance, unlike the vast majority of even the best gaming monitors, this one has built-in speakers. They're unremarkable, but they are there for those times you want to share an epic gaming moment with a friend in the same room, audio included. Better yet, there's a headphone jack to ensure you never have to scramble for a cable long enough to reach your motherboard.

If you have an AMD graphics card, the BenQ EL2870U is enhanced with native FreeSync support. Sadly, however, it is not G-Sync Compatible – trust us, we tested it. That said, it does have a utilitarian selection of ports, namely two HDMI 2.0 connections and a single DisplayPort 1.4. And, should you spend hours on end trying to best your KDR in Apex Legends, Ben-Q's integrated eye-care solution automatically adjusts brightness and blue light to safeguard your eyes from the evils of light-emitting diodes. It's not perfect, but the fact that this 28-inch 4K HDR screen regularly goes on sale for a fraction of its sticker price is a compelling case for snatching one up.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung)

5. Samsung G7 A top performer for high-refresh 1440p gaming from a trusted name Screen size: 27"; 1000R curve | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Brightness: 350 nits | Contrast ratio: 2500:1 | Features: G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium, 2x USB 3.0 hub Prime £580 View at Amazon Gorgeous VA panel Super-fast response Nice design and build quality Seriously pricey Extreme curve could be too much Not a true HDR display

Looking for one of the best gaming monitors that combines nearly everything that’s best about the latest LCD technology? You just found it in the Samsung Odyssey G7 C27G7. With local dimming, adaptive sync, high refresh, HDR, quantum dot technology, a curved panel and more, on paper it's got the works.

More specifically, it comes with a 27-inch diagonal with 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh for what many would agree absolutely nails the sweet spot in terms of balancing detail with speed and response. The main question mark concerns the use of VA panel technology, which is traditionally associated with slow pixel response and generally slightly laggy performance. Not so here. Samsung claims 1ms response times and this monitor feels and looks at least that quick. No question, it’s comparable with the best TN monitors for sheer speed. That it also matches IPS panels for colours and adds excellent contrast into the mix makes for an incredibly compelling package.

As for negatives, they’re limited to a particularly poor HDR implementation given the DisplayHDR 600 certification, plus a niggling doubt that the extreme 1000R curve may be a bit too much of a good thing. Oh, and that price. That painfully premium price.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dell)

6. Dell S2721DGF monitor A high-performing gaming monitor that doesn't go overboard on RGB Size: 27-inch | Resolution: 1440p | Refresh Rate: 165Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Panel: IPS | Ports: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 5x USB 3.0, headphones, audio line-out Check Amazon All the best specs; 1440p, 165Hz, 1ms Wide viewing angles Stunning, sleek design Poor HDR performance and dark areas

Dell offers a lot of monitors, from basic 1080p run-of-the-mill office jobs to uber impressive 4K beauties. The S2721DGF slots firmly in the middle, offering gaming performance at 1440p, and while the specs are those you'd expect of a top-notch competitive esports ready screen, it certainly doesn't look like one on the outside.

When any PC gamer is looking for a monitor, two specs are vital; refresh rate and response time. The Dell S2721DGF is almost perfect in this regard, offering 165Hz and 1ms respectively. Another attraction is the IPS panel, which is excellent and contributes to the bang-to-buck value that the monitor offers. The monitor is covered in a matte, all-black finish, with thin, flat bezels around the edge, making it a brilliant choice for anyone looking for a double or triple-monitor set-up.

The only place this monitor trips up is in HDR performance, especially dark areas. The contrast is low, which means it's often hard to differentiate between subtle blacks and greys, but if you're using this primarily for gaming and not movie-watching, it's not too big of a deal. This is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: AOC)

7. AOC Agon AG273QCG G-Sync meets curvature, for the frugal esports champ Screen size: 27" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 at 165Hz | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170° H, 160° V | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: TN panel, G-Sync, HDR, RGB lighting, Game Mode Prime £628.99 View at Amazon 714 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Aggressive pricing High resolution, high refresh rate HDR G-Sync screen TN panel, not IPS

When you're an aspiring esports legend who wants it all, few monitors meet that criteria quite like the AOC Agon AG273QCG. A 27-inch curved monitor surrounded by razor-thin bezels and a clear-as-day 1440p resolution, you'd expect the boasts to start and end there considering the price. But you'd be wrong. It also packs 400 nits of brightness, and it's certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400, so it's plenty colorful and vibrant enough to depict colors as they appear in real life. For flashy, stylized esports like Overwatch, this can prove useful for spotting opponents as well as for simply admiring the beauty of the artwork the developers have poured their hearts and souls into creating.

We mention esports, specifically, because competitive gamers are the obvious target audience for this display. Whereas single-player gamers tend to prefer IPS panels for their superior viewing angles, the Agon AG273QCG is a TN panel, designed for displaying games at buttery smooth high frame rates as a result of its 165Hz refresh rate. Effectively, this means the monitor "refreshes" 165 times every second, lending itself well to 165fps gaming. Assuming your gaming rig is up to the task, this is a fast and fluid monitor, with a nigh-instantaneous response time of 1ms. As Yoda would say, the next time you miss your shot, blame your monitor you will not. And that goes without mentioning G-Sync, which by itself adds a great deal of value to one of the best gaming monitors money can buy right now.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Acer)

8. Acer Predator XB271HU A G-Sync machine - ideal for high-end PC users Screen size: 32” | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178° H&V | Contrast ratio: 100,000,000:1 | Features: IPS panel, nVidia G-Sync, flicker-free backlighting, Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB), built-in speakers Prime £549.99 View at Amazon 878 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Robust IPS display Excellent G-Sync range Limited input connectivity G-Sync upcharge

The Acer Predator XB271HU is the Nvidia user’s answer to the Asus MG279Q, and it features many of the same benefits: a vibrant, flicker-free IPS panel with 144Hz refresh, excellent viewing angles and built-in screen tear prevention technology. Like AMD’s FreeSync, Nvidia’s G-Sync lets the GPU and monitor coordinate their efforts, reducing or eliminating screen tearing. Unlike FreeSync, which is part of the DisplayPort 2.1a standard and is free to include in any applicable monitor, G-Sync requires a proprietary Nvidia chipset in the display, which usually incurs a $200 premium over comparable monitors equipped with FreeSync, and even more versus monitors with no adaptive sync support.

The upside is that since Nvidia has total control over the standard and its implementation, there’s greater assurance that a G-Sync monitor will work as advertised, while FreeSync quality can vary between manufacturers and from model to model. G-Sync monitors also tend to support a wider range of applicable refresh rates, as well as better anti-ghosting than FreeSync monitors.

True to form, the Predator XB271HU is G-Sync capable between 30 and 144Hz out of the box, up to a maximum of 165Hz if you’re the overclocking type. Most modern computers, even the kind you buy a $700+ monitor for, can’t render a steady 144+ frames-per-second, so right now that much G-Sync headroom isn’t especially useful. As an investment, however, the Predator XB271HU makes a strong argument, as it’ll graciously provide for not only your current GPU, but the next couple of upgrades as well.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware)

9. Alienware AW2518HF High performance with added bells and whistles Screen size: 24.5” | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 240Hz | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Features: AlienFX RGB LED lighting, AMD FreeSync support Prime £349.99 View at Amazon 795 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ High frame-rates Alienware exclusive bonuses No G-Sync

Alienware is a household name in PC gaming, so you know you’ll be the getting the good stuff when it comes to the company’s line-up of bespoke monitors. The AW2518HF is a particularly enticing option, with a focus on exceptionally fast response times and refresh rates which comes at a forgivable cost of visual resolution. That aforementioned refresh rate comes in at an impressive 240Hz, making the AW2518HF perfect for competitive gaming with consistently smooth imaging that rarely buckles under pressure.

But the drawback is the TN (Twisted Nematic) technology panel, which doesn’t allow for G-sync support and only offers full HD resolution. It still plays fast and smooth for what you’re paying for, though, and the AW2518HF’s gorgeous, expressive design build is ergonomically robust to ensure a safe and comfortable viewing experience at all times. It even comes rigged up with the AlienFX RGB LED lighting, which can be synced up to whatever’s playing on the screen, as well as the rest of your Alienware PC and laptop hardware.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Alienware)

10. Alienware AW3418DW A more compact curved screen Screen size: 34” | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 X 1440 WQHD | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Response time: 4 ms (gray-to-gray) | Viewing angle: 178°/178° | Contrast ratio: 1000:01 | Features: Curved 1900R IPS display with NVIDIA G-Sync™, wide viewing angles and sharp resolution Prime £106.56 View at Amazon 661 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ A compact widescreen option 6 games modes offered Easy to set up Another pricey purchase A little stingy with the ports

Another curvy bit of eye candy for you, this time from the fine folks at Alienware. This one is a more compact option for widescreen fans, with 34 inches of pixels. This monitor's secret weapon is that is it can be overclocked to a 120Hz refresh rate, which puts in ahead of some of its cheaper rivals. Add to that its 100Hz refresh rate and G-Sync technology, which offer high frame rates without screen tearing, and Alienware is making sure you get plenty of bang for every buck you're putting into it.

The monitor also gets a nod for keeping it classy on the design front. Think corporate super villain minimalism, with a ultrathin three-sided bezel and a stand that doesn't dominate your desk space. Yes, this is a pricey option, and won't be for you unless you're going to be playing games that really require ultra fast speeds. But if you want smooth, high-frame-rate games and a suite of game-specific features, the Alienware AW3418DW is worth the credit card debt.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ)

11. BenQ EX3203R The best gaming monitor with a curve at a reasonable price Screen size: 32-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560x1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 18 lbs £434.96 View at Ebuyer Gorgeous curved panel 144Hz refresh rate FreeSync support Lower end of HDR support No G-sync

BenQ's EX3203R is an answer to the exorbitantly priced models we've seen flooding the market since the curve trend has taken hold of consumer's imaginations. While it's not exactly a budget screen, it's reasonably priced and worth the investment, especially on sale.

Interestingly, BenQ has opted for a VA rather than an IPS or TN panel for the EX3203R. VA generally provides better contrast and probably contributes to the high refresh rate as compared to IPS equivalents, though sacrifices slightly in the viewing angle and and color production departments. All that said, unless you have an extremely keen eye, you're unlikely to notice the differences in panel tech, for better or worse. And since it's a curved panel, any reduction in viewing angle is less of a concern. This is an amazing monitor that provides stunning visuals and fantastic in game performance, and a great excuse if you've been waiting to jump on the curved-screen bandwagon.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS)

12. ASUS ROG Strix XG17 The best portable monitor for gaming Screen size:: 17.3-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: 1920x1080 | Brightness:: 300cd/m2 | Response time:: 3ms | Viewing angle:: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 1,000:1 | Features:: IPS panel, 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, USB-C x 2, HDMI, 7800mAh battery Prime £499.99 View at Amazon High quality IPS panel 240Hz plus adaptive sync Built-in battery Very expensive No HDR support

This is a great little monitor, and probably the best portable monitor for gaming you can get right now. As standard, it’s a 1080p IPS display cranking out up to 240Hz refresh and comes with a tablet-style folding stand. For a little extra cash, you can have a folding tripod stand that allows for a full range of adjustability.

It’s pretty beefy at over a kilo for the display, to which you can add another 0.65kg for the optional tripod. But then it is 17 inches and sports a 7800mAh battery. That allows for up to 3.5 hours of mains-free use, though the display can also be powered over USB-C. In terms of video inputs, it’s USB-C or HDMI.

It’s a quality bit of kit with a metal chassis, 3ms response, wide color gamut coverage, a gaming-friendly 1080p native resolution, and a full range of OSD menu options including pixel overdrive settings. Unless you want to go 4K or need HDR support, this is probably as good as portable gaming panels get.

Best gaming monitor: IPS vs TN, 4K vs 144Hz

Should FreeSync and G-Sync come at a cost that comes largely unjustified to you, other factors to look out for as you set your sights on the best gaming monitor are aspect ratio and viewing angle. Most gaming monitors now offer in-plane switching, or IPS, panels. Compared with the twisted nematic, or TN, displays of the past, IPS screens have much better viewing angles and color reproduction. That said, competitive gamers who care more about performance than visual fidelity still find TN monitors enticing because of their faster, often 1ms response times.