Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals 2021: what to expect this November

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are set to land on November 29 this year, and while discounts are often overshadowed by the price drops of the previous Friday, it's well worth sticking around for later sales. While most offers are simply discounts taken from previous Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, we do sometimes see additional discounts and extra products added to the shelves so it's worth sticking around.

However, there's little point avoiding the console-shaped elephant in the room. It's unlikely that we'll see discounts or bundles on the Xbox Series X or S itself over the course of this year's holiday sales. However, those on the hunt for an Xbox Series X restock may be in for some better news.

Even last year, when Microsoft's next generation of consoles had only just hit the market, we saw retailers holding units back for Black Friday. We wouldn't recommend waiting for Cyber Monday, though, as it's likely stores will only be offering new restocks over the Friday itself once again in 2021. If you want the system, you'll need to act quickly.

The best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals will be reserved for those who already have a console. We're rounding up all our predictions for this year's discounts, including the products we think will see the biggest savings and the retailers who will be offering them right here.

When will Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals start? Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29. However, in past years we've seen retailers like Walmart and Best Buy simply bleeding their holiday sales into one another. Last year, that meant simply switching the branding of each sale on their sites, with Cyber Monday kicking off between midday on Sunday and midnight moving into Monday. We're expecting a similar process in 2021, which means we'd keep an eye out for any new Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals from the afternoon of Sunday, November 28 onwards.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect in 2021

We've already got it out the way, but it's worth repeating again. We're not expecting any more Xbox Series X stock drops over Cyber Monday this year - that's a job for Black Friday. However, we are looking forward to some returning record low prices on Xbox Core controllers and some heavier discounts on games and headsets as well.

Of course, we're also looking forward to the usual Xbox Game Pass deals and Xbox Live Gold sales and expecting more discounts on the best Xbox Series X external hard drives as well.

We don't expect Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals to be much better than those found over the Friday before. In fact, some of the more lucrative discounts on Razer controllers or Xbox Series X headsets may well sell out before we get to Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect from controllers

Similarly, we expect to see last year's $20 / £10 discount on the Xbox Core controller to return for the whole weekend once more. This deal hasn't exactly been matched in 2021, with Microsoft only dropping around $15 from the price of its next-gen controller in this year's sales. However, it's fair to assume we'll be seeing a slightly larger discount in November.

Razer's collection of controllers could also be seeing some excellent Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals this year as well. Last year's sales period came a little too early for the then-recently released Wolverine V2, but we've already witnessed the $99 controller dropping down to a record low $76.50 price in 2021. Considering it will be a year since release in November, then, we're expecting big things this year.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect from headsets

These are all products released to coincide with the Xbox Series X itself, and so were still a little too fresh for discounts last year. However, now that some of the console's best gaming headsets, like the Razer Kaira Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, have spent a year on the shelves, we're likely to see those price tags wobble a little more.

For example, the Kaira Pro didn't drop a single cent last year, but has already dropped $40 off that $149.99 MSRP in 2021. Whether or not this year's Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals can bring that price down any further remains to be seen, but we're already off to a great start in the lead up.

We're also expecting more official accessories to drop their prices in 2021 as well. The Xbox Wireless headset wasn't around last year, but will have had eight months on the market by the time November rolls around. Discounts haven't been too forthcoming just yet, but a blockbuster saving in time for the biggest shopping weekend of the year is very much on the cards.

Xbox Series X accessory deals available now

If you don't want to wait for November's Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, it's worth noting that accessories like headsets and controllers hit the sales all the time. While that means you might not necessarily be getting the best price of the year, there are still plenty of fantastic offers floating around all the time. You'll find all the lowest prices on some of the best Xbox Series X accessories around just below.

Check for Xbox Series X stock

While it's likely that Xbox Series X stock will be reserved for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend leading up to the event, we are still expecting a few more drops before November rolls around. We wouldn't recommend waiting for the holiday sales season - after all, nothing is guaranteed in the world of next-gen consoles - so you can check out all the latest stock updates just below.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals

Turtle Beach Recon 200 | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for an affordable headset for Xbox Series X, you should look no further than the Turtle Beach Recon 200. Save $30 on this reliable headset, while stocks last. Turtle Beach Recon 200 | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable headset for Xbox Series X, you should look no further than the Turtle Beach Recon 200. Save $30 on this reliable headset, while stocks last.

View Deal

Want more offers on Xbox tech? Don't forget to check in with our guides to the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. If you'd rather have something more gift-friendly, on the other hand, be sure to visit our Cyber Monday Lego deals and Cyber Monday board game deals.