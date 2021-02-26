Batman and Fortnite crossover comic book series reveals untold secrets about the game

DC and Epic Games are teaming on a Batman-Fortnite crossover in April.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 main cover by Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC / Epic)

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is a six-issue limited series debuting April 20 simultaneously in comic book stores and digital platforms and in the native languages of six territories - Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

The series will ship twice-monthly in May and June and then conclude in July.

"A crack splits the sky above Gotham City... a tear in reality itself," reads DC's description of the storyline. "This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from... Batman has been drawn into Fortnite!

"As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point."

Fortnite Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit (Image credit: DC / Epic)

Each of the six print issues will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in Zero Point, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit.

US subscribers to the DC Universe Infinite digital comics service will receive the series for free, including the bonus digital codes. Readers and players who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

[Check out Newsarama's list of the 10 best Batman stories of all time.]

Written by Christos Gage with concept and story consultation from Epic chief creative officer Donald Mustard, the limited series features art by Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz.

"When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun," says series writer Christos Gage in the announcement. "After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game."

Cage says he's also looking forward to integrating other DC superheroes into the series, especially characters that Batman has existing relations with.

"It'll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world," he says.

Check out these five preview pages from issue #1:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC / Epic) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC / Epic) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC / Epic) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC / Epic) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC / Epic)

According to DC and Epic, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point "uncovers secrets never before revealed in-game or anywhere else!"

"Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!" reads the announcement.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort (Image credit: DC / Epic)

"When developing this project with DC, our mutual goal from day one has been to tell an awesome and authentic Batman story first and foremost," adds Mustard.

"Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point explores what would happen if you trapped the World's Greatest Detective somewhere with no memory of who he is, in an environment that's constantly changing. I can't wait for readers to discover all the surprises, twists, and mysteries that we have in store for them!"

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1's main cover is illustrated by Mikel Janín and a variant cover is drawn by Kenneth Rocafort. Mustard will also illustrate premium variant covers for all six issues. Subsequent issues will feature variant covers by Arthur Adams, Jim Lee, Amanda Conner, and others.

Each issue will retail for $4.99, with card stock variant covers available for $5.99.