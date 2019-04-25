There’s a snap-tastic Avengers: Endgame easter egg hiding in Google

This entire article is spoiler-free, just going to make that clear right now, so you know you can look for this Avengers: Endgame Google easter egg asap. As discovered on Reddit , all you have to do is google Thanos and right next to the supervillain’s name is a mini version of the Infinity Gauntlet. Yeah, you guessed what’s coming next. Click the Gauntlet and you’ll see it snap, then various search results will disappear from the page in a wave of dust, including the ‘People also ask’ section, the video section, and the ‘Top Stories’ section. Obviously, be careful googling 'Thanos' if you haven't seen the movie, as you're going to be faced with a wall of spoilers...

This is obviously a homage to Thanos’ unforgettable snap that happens right at the end of Avengers: Infinity War , which gets rid of half of all living things. Avengers: Endgame is going to deal with the fallout of that catastrophic event, presumably because those left after the snap aren’t willing to give up on the possibility of getting everyone back. Honestly, I don’t blame them. The good news is that Avengers Endgame is finally out in cinemas now, and if you haven’t seen it yet here’s how to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers , as there are some serious plot details in that movie that you’re going to inevitably run into for yourself the longer you leave it. Consider yourself warned.