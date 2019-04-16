How to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers, so you can browse the internet stress-free

Those bloody leaks, eh? You’ve probably heard by now of (unsubstantiated) rumours flying about that Avengers: Endgame spoilers are out in the wild. I know, I know. It sucks. But, here at GamesRadar, we’re all about protecting you from nasty spoilers if you don’t want to see them. So that’s why we’re showing you how to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers now so you can rest easy before next week’s big release. Spoiler: It takes five minutes of your time, so why not protect yourself?

How to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers on the internet

The internet is a big, bustling place full of would-be leakers and people who just want to ruin your day. But it doesn’t have to be like the Wild West. Say hello to Spoiler Protection 2.0. If you use either Chrome or Firefox, you can install this bad boy and block as many potential Avengers: Endgame spoiler phrases and any other combinations you can think of.

Once installed, simply fire it up at the top right of your browser by clicking on it. You’ll then be met by a window with three tabs: Spoilers, Spoiler Context, and Settings.

Unless you want to get super in-depth, you only need to look at the Spoilers page. Put in all the relevant phrases – such as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers, Avengers death, and so on – into the “Spoilers” box and press enter. You can also really cover your back by putting in the names of any and all big MCU characters, just in case.

Now, this already covers the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and even YouTube by default. So, anytime you go browsing on the internet and come across anything that includes any of the blocked phrases, Spoiler Protection 2.0 will immediately recognise it and block everything out with a massive red redacted (should that be red-acted?) box. Perfect. It even blocks out the likes of thumbnails and images, ensuring you can surf the internet in peace.

How to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers on Twitter

Of course, you might actually want to click through and read certain websites (such as yours truly) that mention Avengers: Endgame in a non-spoiler context without seeing a giant red box on a webpage. So, you might want to scale things down a bit and just take your Avengers: Endgame spoiler avoiding tactics to Twitter and just be smart with your browsing elsewhere.

Let’s talk muting. On the browser version of Twitter, click on your picture icon next to the search bar at the top of the page and go through to Settings and Privacy.

For mobile, it’s pretty similar. Click your Twitter icon, go down to Settings and Privacy, click through to Privacy and Safety then in to Muted and, finally, Muted words.

Here’s your great big mute hub. Bliss. This time, instead of muting man-babies and annoy-o-bots, you’re going to want to head to Muted Words on the left-hand side of the page. Click the big Add button and get to work.

Now, you need to pick and choose what can be muted, as well as how long you want to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers for. To play it safe, select “Forever” on all muted phrases and go back and un-mute when you’ve seen Endgame.

In terms of phrases, the obvious apply: Avengers: Endgame, Endgame, #AvengersEndgame, and the likes of Cap (sorry hat fans), Captain America, Thanos, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel. But think a little more outside the box too. #AvengeTheFallen is a big one, as would be time travel, the Infinity Gauntlet, The Mad Titan, and anything else you can think of. And anus. I think that’s a good one in general, though.

How to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers in real life

Turn off your phone and don’t leave your house until April 26 in the US. Those in the UK can see sunlight a day earlier by getting some fresh air on the earlier release day of April 25.

Phew. Hopefully you’re safe now. But remember: Be smart and don’t go out of your way to look at Twitter reply threads, insiders, known leakers, or anything outside your normal comfort zone. It’s a spoiler minefield out there – I think you can limit your internet use for just one week, right?