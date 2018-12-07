"This is the fight of our lives" - The Avengers 4 trailer is here (along with an earlier release date!) and it's not messing around

So, the rumours were true. The Avengers 4 trailer has landed, and it's brought with it the official name for the Avengers: Infinity War sequel, as well as an even earlier release date of May 3, 2019. Damn.

Say hello to Avengers: Endgame - yes, that's the official Avengers 4 title - and watch all 145 glorious seconds of the first trailer in the video above. That's not all though, the Avengers 4 release date has been moved forward to April 26 (it was originally set to released on May 3) and there's a new poster too:

In theaters April 26, 2019. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Vrpgly6qZuDecember 7, 2018

The Avengers 4 trailer doesn’t show a lot of action, but instead focuses on key characters following the fallout of Thanos’ snap. We get Tony Stark contemplating his potential demise as he attempts to make it back to Earth, the rest of the Avengers trying to figure out what to do next to retcon their defeat, and there’s even a glimpse of Hawkeye himself, decked out in his Ronin armour from the comic books.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Marvel trailer without a last second clincher, and there’s Scott Lang, turning up at the door of Avengers HQ, asking Steve Rogers to let him in. If you’ve seen the Ant-Man and the Wasp ending , you’re probably wondering how he even got there in the first place.

And that’s just one question of many that we still have about Avengers: Endgame, as this trailer doesn’t provide a lot of answers following the jaw dropping Avengers: Infinity War ending . Instead, it sets a decidedly sombre tone, and suggests the worse may still be yet to come for Stark, Rogers, and the rest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. April can’t come soon enough.