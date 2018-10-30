Avengers 4 could be adding another dead character into the mix – but this one makes more sense than most

Avengers: Endgame could very well be adding every MCU character ever at this rate. One more previously-dead character is shuffling back on to this mortal coil for a potentially very brief cameo. However, we’re probably not getting time travel or even a flashback this time around – it’ll make sense when you see who it is. Possible spoilers follow…

SuperBroMovies is reporting that, during the Austin Film Festival across the weekend featuring both Avengers 4 writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, plus executive producer Michael Grillo, some things were said that maybe shouldn’t have been said about the complexities of getting the Avengers 4 cast together.

“When we got Tilda Swinton, she was a one-day availability,” Grillo says. Wait, wait, wait. Hold up. Rewind a bit. Tilda flippin’ Swinton? The Ancient One who died midway through Doctor Strange? That Tilda Swinton?

Yep, it looks to be the case. Whether it’s just a slip of the tongue or something that Grillo merely wanted to reveal at the event as a big shocker, it’s out there now. Tilda Swinton is (very probably) coming back for Avengers 4.

However, with Swinton only being around for one day on set, don’t expect her to have a massive impact. Having her ghost through Thanos and turn things back to normal is probably not going to happen, sorry guys. What could happen, though is a nice, brief cameo, with either Doctor Strange or Wong managing to communicate to her somehow thanks to the mystic arts.

I’m not sure if that’s more or less realistic than time travel but, hey, it’s already been established in the MCU so I’m willing to give it a pass – and it’ll be nice to see the tragically underutilised Tilda Swinton’s chrome dome once again.

