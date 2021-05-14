Anthony Mackie discusses whether Sam Wilson willl appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After stepping into his destiny as the new Captain America at the end of The Falcon and Winter Soldier series on Disney Plus, Anthony Mackie has teased the possibility of Sam Wilson making another visit to Wakanda in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

In an interview with ET , Mackie joked about his character now having a Wakanda visa after his coworker-turned-friend Bucky asked the Wakandans to make the hero a fitting Captain America suit. “I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want,” Mackie said. “I have a passport, and a Wakanda visa and I'm vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda.”

When asked about Black Panther 2 in general, Mackie shared how the title Wakanda Forever will help continue the legacy of his close friend Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last summer from cancer.

"I feel like continuing that legacy is very important,” the actor said. “There are a bunch of amazing actors and actresses under that Black Panther mantle who are now going to come together, and that legacy will live on. So, I'm really excited that they're showing that it's not specifically about Black Panther, but it's about Wakanda.”

There is no official confirmation about Sam Wilson appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it certainly seems that an appearance is possible. The sequel to the hugely successful MCU film is slated to hit theaters next year.