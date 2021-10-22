Anthony Hopkins wants to be Keeley's new boyfriend in Ted Lasso season 3

Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis talk Ted Lasso season 3 in a jokey new video

Ted Lasso
Anthony Hopkins just might be making an appearance in Ted Lasso season 3 – as Keeley's new boyfriend.

Rob McElhenney posted a video to Twitter announcing Apple TV Plus's Mythic Quest would be returning for season 3 and 4, on a spoof FaceTime call with Hopkins. The actor didn't seem that fussed about the news, despite an Emmy-nominated guest role as a narrator in the show. Then then the call is interrupted by none other than Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.

"When are you going to let me come on the show?" Hopkins asks. "Because I could be Keeley's new boyfriend."

As amazing as that sounds, Sudeikis doesn't give a definite answer: "Oh, I'd love that. We'd definitely want to have you audition." Cue the awkward silence.

Ted Lasso season 2 has dropped all its episodes, and Juno Temple's Keeley might not actually be in the market for a new boyfriend, as even though she's not accompanying Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent on vacation for six weeks, the couple still seem to be together. Still, here's hoping that doesn't get in the way of Hopkins' triumphant Ted Lasso debut.

Season 3 of the football comedy series is set to wrap up the story of Ted Lasso, even if there is a potential for spinoffs in the future. The second series ended with Nate the Great taking a villainous turn, so we can expect the third season to pick up on that storyline, along with Keeley's romantic life.

There's no release date for the third installment just yet, but in the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now.

