Mythic Quest renewed for two more seasons by Apple TV Plus

Mythic Quest has been renewed for two more seasons – the Apple TV Plus comedy will return for season 3 and 4.

The series follows a fictional video game studio that produces a popular online multiplayer RPG called Mythic Quest – and the struggle to stay on top when dealing with a dysfunctional staff. It was created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and McElhenney also stars as the studio's creative director.

Alongside McElhenney, the show also stars Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis. Mythic Quest has also featured an impressive roster of guest stars, including Anthony Hopkins, Snoop Dog, and William Hurt. The show premiered in 2020 with season 2 following in 2021 – it finished airing in June. It's set to return with season 3 in 2022 ("after Ted Lasso season 2. But before Ted Lasso season 3", according to a video tweeted by Apple TV ).

"Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest," Matt Cherniss, Apple TV Plus' head of programming, said in a statement. "We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy."