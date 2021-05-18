Animal Crossing: New Horizons player turns their island into Resident Evil: Village

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has dedicated their island to Resident Evil: Village , recreating already-iconic locations in the game.

The island, which belongs to Reddit user u/masabow1018 , features all the recognizable scenes from Resident Evil: Village including Castle Dimitrescu, Heisenberg’s factory, and the altar where Ethan Winters first encounters the House of Lords. The island’s villagers don't seem to mind though, as the likes of Ribbot and Al were found wandering around the village grounds not minding the creepy atmosphere at all.

Upon visiting the Dream Address, we also discovered Moreau’s reservoir and a small area covered in dolls – which we’re going to assume belong to Donna Beneviento – and thankfully no giant mutated babies. Also appearing on the island is Lady D herself who wanders the island and talks to players who interact with her.

There’s only one player house located on the island which has been modeled after Castle Dimitrescu, complete with the paintings on the wall, antique furniture, and candles. As you explore each room of the “castle” you can’t help but worry that Lady Dimitrescu, or any three of her daughters Bela, Daniela, or Cassandra could be waiting for you.

This isn’t the first time Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have embraced Capcom’s latest horror game as shortly after Lady Dimitrescu’s public debut at the end of 2020, players began recreating her iconic look in their games , as well as Sims 4 players also giving it a go.

Some of our other favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizons island recreations include the player who dedicated their whole island to the Animal Crossing movie , the Mad Max inspired island , and the island which is based on a Crash Bandicoot course .

To find more dream islands to visit, take a look at our favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream addresses .

