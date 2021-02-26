This Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is inspired by a Crash Bandicoot course

One Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has decided to theme their island around a Crash Bandicoot level.

You can see the creation from u/thelordofgifts from the Animal Crossing subreddit just below, which was first posted earlier today on February 26. In the video, the user takes us for a brief tour around a section of their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, showing off various custom designs like TNT and Nitro crates.

It's been met with an overwhelmingly positive response on the Animal Crossing subreddit. Underneath, a user suggests that, had they constructed this a little earlier in the year while it was still snowing, they could've had someone pushing a giant snow boulder behind them like they were running away from it. The time for Snowboys has sadly passed, however, as the snow has vanished from Animal Crossing islands around the world.

Speaking of Crash, the bandicoot's next-gen debut is right around the corner, as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month in March, as well as arriving on the Nintendo Switch. There's a bunch of new features to look forward to on the next-gen machines, including 4K visuals with 60 frames per second, and all-new features with the PS5's DualSense controller.

As for Nintendo's island adventure game, we can expect further updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons throughout the coming year. Speaking in an interview in December 2020, Nintendo of America vice president Doug Bowser revealed that they would be supporting New Horizons with a similar caliber of updates to what we saw back in 2020 when the game launched. Simply put, there's plenty to look forward to in Nintendo's smash-hit game.

For a roundup of all the other great player creations we've seen in the game so far, head over to our best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes guide for more.