Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes for your collection

From Marvel-inspired design codes to Gameboy phone case design codes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes show just how creative the Animal Crossing community is, with everything from Marvel-inspired shits to Pokemon jackets and Nintendo Gameboy cases for your Nook Phone. Whether you're an aspiring designer looking for inspiration or, like me, a lazy person who still wants a wardrobe to die for, we've collected all the best codes right here for you to peruse. 

If you have your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons creation you want to show off, let us know about it on Twitter. 

How to use Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes

First, you'll need to unlock the tailor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so you can access the screen at the back of the Able Sisters store. Using that screen you can 'search by design ID' or 'search by creator ID.' To find any of the designs below, just enter the 14 digit custom design ID and voila, you will be able to access it and flaunt your new look around town.  

Gaming inspired design codes

Cross the gaming streams with design homages to Geralt from The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Mega Man and the infamous Goose.

Marvel design codes

All of the bold superhero looks, none of the fear of being wiped out in a single snap of a villain's fingers. 

Disney design codes

The love for Disney themed designs is a copyright nightmare but an absolute joy to see, with the bright colors of Disney's worlds translating perfectly to the sunny beaches of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. 

Movie inspired design codes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a perfect place for movie fans to step into the shoes, nay, the entire outfits of their favorite movie characters, whether that's a bride hellbent on revenge or a high school hero just trying to support his friend.

Pokemon design codes

We're willing to bet there's a pretty big crossover between Pokemon admirers and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, and nowhere is there more proof than in the cute and quirky designs for battling monster-themed outfits. 

Random awesome design codes

Of course not every amazing design fits neatly into a category, so we've collected some of the more unique ones below. Whether you love Beyonce, pets, or just appreciate some serious lewks then everything you need is below. 

For everything you need to know, here's our constantly updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.

Rachel Weber

I'm the benevolent Queen of the US, or - as they insist I call it - US Managing Editor. I write news, features and reviews, and look after a crack team of writers who all insist on calling trousers "pants" and don't think the phrase fanny pack is problematic. 
