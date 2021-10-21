Among Us is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox in December

At long last, popular social deduction game Among Us has a release date on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Among Us originally launched on mobile devices and PC back in 2018 but enjoyed a massive resurgence of popularity, thanks in large part to the streaming community, last year. It then released on Nintendo Switch in December of 2020, and now developer InnerSloth has confirmed that it's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on December 14. You'll be able to buy it digitally for $4.99, just like the other versions, or if you have Xbox Game Pass, you'll find it there too.

Among Us supports crossplay on all platforms, so everyone plays together no matter what they're playing on. Both the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game will include all current updates, and PlayStation says its version also includes "a slew of new updates" and an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin coming at an unspecified date. It's unclear if these new updates will be shared across other platforms, but the Ratchet & Clank skin definitely won't be.

📢 XBOX & PLAYSTATION - DEC 14, 2021 📢Among Us is dropping on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PS4 & PS5!gather your crew - we've got Impostors to eject⭐️ more info: https://t.co/bnvHu65Pjp pic.twitter.com/ATDUtLJZPuOctober 21, 2021 See more

InnerSloth was recently invited to collaborate with Epic Games on Fortnite's new Imposters mode, but only after a number of developers expressed their frustration with its blatant similarities to Among Us. "v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth," a recent round of Fortnite patch notes reads, finally crediting Among Us for inspiring the new game mode nearly two months after it launched. Better late than never, right?

Check out these handy Among Us Impostor tips for deceiving your friends.