Amazon Prime Day date confirmed for the 2020 two-day mega sale

The Prime Day date for Amazon's super sale has just been officially announced for October 13 and 14. We've been waiting for the Amazon Prime Day deals event to be officially confirmed for months now and now we know when they are coming, it turns out we've not got much time before they appear.

Prime Day 2020 will once again be a gargantuan 48-hour sale with things kicking off at 00:01 on October 13 and ending at 23:59 October 14.

Prime Day is usually a summer event but the global pandemic meant Amazon held off running the sale during its usual July timeslot. July came and went, but we never stopped hearing rumblings that the sale would still be going ahead so Amazon could have its own day in the sun.

Even so, with savvy shoppers well aware of the Black Friday deals coming just over six weeks later, Amazon will need to have some real blockbuster deals on show to convince us to buy on Prime Day rather than hedge our bets until the infamous shopping day or indeed the following Cyber Monday deals.

Don't forget, you must be a Prime member to be able to buy any of the Prime Day deals. If you're already signed up, you don't need to do a thing. If you haven't had Prime before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now that will last throughout the sale. This will give you full access to the deals and all the other benefits, most notably the Prime Video streaming service. Check out the free trial in the US or UK today.

You can earn $10/£10 of Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day if you spend $10/£10 'with small businesses' before then. Head on over to to the dedicated page at Amazon US or Amazon UK for more details and you can scroll down a little to see a range of applicable categories including home, kitchen, apparel, beauty, pet supplies, toys, games, electronics, and more.

We're really hoping the new spherical Amazon Echo speakers line will be getting some discounts, but we're certain the older ones, plus some of the best Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Fire Tablets will be seeing the year's lowest prices.

When Prime Day lands we'll be here rounding up the best offers in our hub for all things tech, gaming, gadgets, and whatever else catches our eye. We'll also be on the lookout for a range of specific categories for you. Feel free to bookmark these pages if you'll be shopping for them on the day: