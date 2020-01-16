A Star Wars Battlefront 2 character could appear in The Mandalorian season 2

The Mandalorian season 2 could feature a surprising crossover with Star Wars Battlefront 2.



A new tweet from Janina Gavankar (who played protagonist Iden Versio in DICE's 2017 shooter) suggests the actress could be appearing in the next chapter of Disney Plus' flagship show.

The information comes after a Twitter user notified Gavankar of a potential cast leak for The Mandalorian season 2 online, asking her whether there was any truth to its claim that she would be appearing as Iden Versio when the show returns later this year. Her reply? Well, see for yourself below.

You’ll have to ask Mr. @dave_filoni https://t.co/bHjz4oX2prJanuary 15, 2020

Truth be told, you could interpret Gavankar's somewhat cheeky response in a number of ways, not least as a fairly coy way of debunking the cast leak while also expressing interest in joining The Mandalorian to its show runner, Dave Feloni.

That said, Gavankar doesn't seem to reject the information outright, and the timelines for both The Mandalorian and Star Wars Battlefront 2 do curiously align to allow for such a crossover event. The former takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, while the latter literally kicks off during that movie's final act, so there's certainly room for Iden Version to show up on Disney Plus in the future.

There's precedent for a digital Star Wars character to make the hyperjump to live action, too, with Saw Gerrera most notably transitioning from Star Wars Rebels to Star Wars: Rogue One, and back to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the space of a few years, albeit played by a different actor each time. Hopefully we'll hear something more official from Disney soon.

