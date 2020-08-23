A "spicy hot fix" is on its way to Fall Guys next week

There's a new "spicy hot fix" Fall Guys update on its way that seeks to tackle the "five most frequent crashes", as well as improve the UI for PS4 players, too.

"We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week!" said the announcement, courtesy of Fall Guys' cheeky Twitter account. "I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for!"

As well as bringing in inverted X/Y controls on PS4, the patch also addresses a couple of issues with the level Jump Showdown – chiefly a rogue camera-pan and an unnamed "gameplay exploit" – and will ensure that from now on, odd-numbered finalists won't find themselves loaded into a team game that immediately puts one team at a disadvantage.

There's also a change to spectator mode, so those playing in a party will find their pals at the front of the queue, rather than be forced to scroll through dozens of strangers to find, and spectate, their friends.

Here are the patch notes in full:

Last week rumours swirled that a Portal-flavoured crossover was coming, but the dataminer concerned shared images of a Chell-inspired costume, not the P-Body skin that was released yesterday . There are also reports of a My Friend Pedro crossover on the cards, too, so watch this space.

ICYMI, the recipient of the coveted Fall Guys "Fallen One" costume has been revealed, and it's streaming extraordinaire DrLupo. Mediatronic recently revealed that it had dropped a special costume into the inventory of the "statistically best" Fall Guys player. In a video shared by DrLupo on Friday, you can see the streamer discovering the costume in his inventory, with the prolific Fall Guys Twitter account responding in its trademark manner.

Fall Guys is publisher Devolver Digital's biggest ever launch . Prior to Fall Guys, Devolver's previously biggest game by player count on Steam was SCUM, which clocked up a little shy of 68,000 players when it launched in 2018.

In spite of the server issues that marred its launch , it's making huge waves and remains the biggest game on Twitch by viewer count , second only to the generic all-encompassing category, "Just Chatting". This means that right now, there are more people watching Fall Guys on Twitch than any other game in the world, including Fortnite , GTA V , and League of Legends.