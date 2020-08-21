Fall Guys has given a special costume to the best player, but no on knows who it is

If your Fall Guys inventory contains a costume you don't remember earning, it turns out that you could be the "statistically" best player in Mediatonic's battle royale so far.

According to the game's now iconic Twitter account, the studio has "found the player who is statistically the best" and "given them Saturday's costume early."

OKAY, I'VE GONE ROGUE AND DONE A MEMEI've found the player who is STATISTICALLY the BESTI've just given them Saturday's costume early LOLSomeone out there now has the costume!CHECK YOUR INVENTORYWe actually don't even know who it is lolWHO IS #TheFallenOne ?!?August 20, 2020

Unfortunately, for some unknown reason, even Mediatonic doesn't know who this person (now known as The Fallen One) is, so they can only be identified by revealing themselves online. If it doesn't happen by Saturday, then we'll likely never know.

It's also unclear what is meant by "statistically the best" in a game wrought with chaos. Is it the best win ratio? The most devious plays? Someone who has won every team game as the Yellow team? It's hard to know at this point.

Mediatonic also hasn't specified what Saturday's new costume is either but judging by the fact the studio is using it as a reward for the GOAT Fall Guys player, it surely has to be a good one.

In the meantime, the latest set of Fall Guys patch notes have brought the game's Valve crossover outfits to PS4, while removing the possibility of back-to-back team modes from the playlist. If you've read our list of the best Fall Guys minigames, then you'll already know we're thrilled by the amendment.

We know it's a bit early, but here's what we know so far about Fall Guys season 2.