A new iPad Pro has been announced, and it's meant to be more powerful than Windows laptops

Action stations everyone, a new iPad Pro has just been announced by Apple. Not content to let the PS5 reveal take today's spotlight, the company dropped a ton of info about their latest tablet online - and it's a powerhouse.

Thanks to a host of advanced tech under the hood, Apple claims that it'll be "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops". The revised iPad Pro also packs an Ultra Wide-angle camera, depth-sensing, FaceID, a Liquid Retina display, motion sensors, studio-quality mics, and the capacity to edit 4K video. That's an impressive resume. Better still, it's arriving next week - you can get an 11-inch and 12.9-inch model with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. They'll set you back between $799 / £769 upward, depending on which side of the pond you are.

To get into specifics, the new iPad Pro features an eight-core A12Z Bionic chip that's got plenty of grunt to its name. It allows you to get busy with demanding creative tasks like UHD video-editing and the creation of 3D models. The inclusion of a very fancy 'LiDAR Scanner' means the Pro can get a "more detailed understanding of a scene" for what Apple clearly hopes will be a best-in-class augmented reality experience. Thanks to a 10-hour battery life, it also has a fair amount of staying power.

Apple seems to be positioning the new iPad Pro as a replacement to your laptop, in other words (which will almost certainly make it the new best gaming tablet). That notion is supported by its compatibility with the Magic Keyboard, a new accessory coming in May 2020 that offers backlit keys, a 'floating' design, and a touchpad with multi-gesture recognition that acts like a mouse for your device. That blurs the lines between iPad Pro and the Apple MacBook Air, which also got a new model announced.

We've listed the new iPad Pro models below, and you can pre-order them right away in the US. We expect UK orders to start soon too along with a wider range of retailers.

Pre-order the new 11-inch iPad Pro (2020)

First up is the 11-inch iPad Pro. This one comes with all those new features at a slightly lower price thanks to the smaller screen. It's still very capable and compatible with the Magic Keyboard, though.

It launches next week, but you can pre-order yours now. Check out the lowest prices below.

Pre-order the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)

Acting as the next step up from the iPad Pro 11-inch, this 12.9-inch behemoth packs the same tech into a larger screen. It looks like a real beauty, and also has excellent utility as a creative workstation when you add the separate Magic Keyboard.

Pre-order yours below - it's out next week.