A Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover event may finally be on the way

It looks like a Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover event is on the way.

As spotted by PCGN , Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey recently noticed that two new mysterious URLs had been registered - Epic Fallguys Extension and Epic Fallguyz Ektenzion - both of which, until recently, anyway, redirected to the official Fortnite website.

Now iFireMonkey believes they relate to a Fall Guys x Fortnite trials event, and the URLs have been updated accordingly. If iFireMonkey is right, the crossover event won't be coming to just one game but both at the same time.

Previous I mentioned on my personal account that Epic was working on two new Fall Guys URLs that re-direct to the Fortnite website.I have an update to share!It appears we are going to be getting a Fall Guys x Fortnite trials event in the future as the urls were updated! https://t.co/HSncZ8VgxT pic.twitter.com/Egdzt0kPBiMay 7, 2022 See more

There's no official confirmation, of course, so for now all we can do is take the news with the proverbial bucket of salt until Epic or Mediatonic confirm one way or the other. But given Epic Games owns Mediatonic, some fans have been wondering why it's taken this long for the games to get together - especially as leaks about a Fortnite / Fall Guys collaboration first began to swirl over a year ago now.

ICYMI, Fortnite has technically returned to iOS devices thanks to expanded Xbox Cloud access and Microsoft's new partnership with Epic Games. As Xbox Cloud Gaming vice president and product head Catherine Gluckstein explained in a new blog post earlier this week, Fortnite is now available for free via the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta in 26 countries.

While you can't download the game onto your Apple or Android device from the store anymore, if you have a Microsoft account and internet access, you can play Fortnite through the cloud straight in a web browser without worrying about a download or membership. As Austin summarized in his great report at the time, Fortnite is also available on Windows PCs - but, let's face it, it's not so complicated to get Fortnite on that particular platform...

As for other Fall Guys news? Last we heard, Fall Guys' developer Mediatonic confirmed it was "finalizing" the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game … but we're still yet to get a solid release date for them.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Victory Crown