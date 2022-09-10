UFC 279 PPV live stream: how to watch Chimaev vs. Diaz online

UFC 279 is taking place tonight at 7pm ET / 10pm PT (that's 3am BST). If you want to catch all the action then the early prelims will begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm BST). We're showing you how to watch UFC 279 where you are anywhere in the world.

A new era could be dawning at UFC 279 if former undefeated champion Nurmagomdeov has anything to say about it. Relative new blood to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Khamzat Chimaev takes on the tough-as-nails Nate Diaz in a bout that could see the 28-year-old with a title shot at Leon Edwards later down the line. Borz has yet to concede in his professional MMA career with 11 wins under his belt to date (five of which within the organization). The Swedish wrestler has built up an established reputation for himself over the years, but it's safe to say that Diaz is Borz's biggest challenge to date.

Despite a recent string of losses to Masvidal and the now current division champion Edwards in recent history, no one can take away what Diaz brought to the weight class. UFC 279 will see the 37-year-old attempt to prove that he's still got what it takes to keep up with the top brass of the Welterweight division as it goes through this transition period. It's worth remembering that there was a point in time when Diaz was one of the fiercest men in the Octagon, especially with his savage second-round submission of Conor McGregor which is sure to remain a career highlight to this day. Can Nate Diaz add a loss to Khamzat Chimaev's impeccable record? That remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure, you're not going to want to miss out!

Watch UFC 279 through ESPN+ | $74.99 for existing subscribers (opens in new tab)

Watch UFC 279 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $124.98 for new subscribers (opens in new tab)

Now, the momentum for the Welterweight division doesn't stop there at UFC 279. There's also the bout between Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson to gear up for as well. The Leech and El Cucuy will clash for the first time. The latter of which is reeling from a four-loss streak, so tonight will tell if Jingliang will add to the slate or not. It's worth remembering that the former lost to Chimaev last year, via first-round submission. A win tonight could put him in the conversation alongside Edwards, Usman, and our main event fighters.

Of course, there is much more to be excited about happening at UFC 279, including the Women's Bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson as well as Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba going at it in the Light Heavyweight division, too. As far as PPVs go, this is shaping up to be one of the best MMA events of the year.

UFC 279 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 279 in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 279 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

The only way to watch UFC 279 in the US is with the ESPN Plus streaming service. Existing viewers can get access to the Main Card for only $74.99 (opens in new tab). New members, however, can get a full year's worth of ESPN Plus and UFC 279 for $124.98 (opens in new tab). The sports network has been the exclusive rights holder since 2019 after signing a five-year deal, so that's not changing any time soon. All things considered, we think that The Disney Bundle offers the best value for money, even more so now that the standalone price of ESPN Plus has increased. For just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab), just $3.99 more than the sports streaming service on its own, you're getting Disney Plus and Hulu Plus, too. This way you're getting access to hundreds of movies and shows as well.



How to watch UFC 279 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 279 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab)

If you're based in Canada then you've got a few viewing options ahead of you, with the best in our opinion being UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab). Through this service, you're getting the Main Card as well as the Prelims in full at one standard rate. If you're already with a cable provider, such as Bell (opens in new tab) or Shaw Direct (opens in new tab), then you can order through them, too. All options cost $64.99.



How to watch UFC 279 PPV in the UK

(opens in new tab) UFC 279 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

Existing BT Sport customers can catch UFC 279 at no extra charge through BT Sport 1 HD or BT Sport Ultimate. For those forgoing the terrestrial, though, you can watch UFC 279 for just £25 with the BT Monthly Sports Pass (opens in new tab). If you want to catch all the action then the early prelims are available through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

How to watch UFC 279 in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 279 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo (opens in new tab)

For those based in Australia, we think that Kayo is the easiest and best way to watch UFC 279. However, if you're already with a different network then Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Main Event (opens in new tab) are also offering the Main Card, too. All providers are offering the UFC PPV at $54.95, and you can watch the Prelims in full with the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).



UFC 279 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almedia

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett

The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm BST)

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse

If you're interested in more sport then we're bringing you the latest on ESPN Plus costs (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV cost and channel packages (opens in new tab). To stay up to date with the latest streaming services, here's the low down on the best Disney Plus bundles (opens in new tab) and Paramount Plus prices (opens in new tab), too.