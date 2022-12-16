Ubisoft's Star Wars game is looking for playtesters, but there's a catch

The Ubisoft Star Wars game is now seeking playtesters, but you need to live near the Swedish studio developing the game to participate.

"We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars project," developer Massive Entertainment says in a tweet (opens in new tab). "If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up." You can sign up over at the official site (opens in new tab), which will send you through a questionnaire asking you about things like your English proficiency and your gaming experience.

It's unclear exactly when these playtests will take place and what pieces of the game testers will be able to see. The very vague announcement of the Star Wars project back in 2021 suggested that it was just entering development at the time, so whatever playtesters see here will likely be far from finished. A breakdown of Massive's playtests (opens in new tab) suggests that you will be paid for your time, at least.

All we know about the Ubisoft Star Wars game is that it's a story-driven open-world game developed by Massive Entertainment on the Snowdrop engine. Massive has used Snowdrop to power its own titles, like The Division and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and it's been used for such varied Ubisoft games as Mario + Rabbids and Rocksmith+.

There are numerous upcoming Star Wars games in development outside of Ubisoft, including Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse, and Skydance New Media's untitled game being developed under Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig.

