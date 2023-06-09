Ubisoft is striking down Assassin's Creed Mirage leaks as fast as they show up

A chunk of Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay has leaked, but Ubisoft has been extremely proactive about scrubbing it from the internet.

Enough fans have found the footage that it's been repeatedly uploaded to YouTube, and repeatedly struck down due to copyright claims from Ubisoft. While you might expect to see this footage officially at Ubisoft Forward or the Xbox Games Showcase, it seems it's set to properly go live very soon, perhaps as a preview of a larger gameplay showcase to come.

If you want a fan-view breakdown of what's in the footage, that sort of thing is all over Reddit. In short, you can expect similar parkour mechanics to those in post-Origins RPG trilogy, but you'll now be using it in an urban world better-suited to parkour. There are classic 'black box' style missions that offer open-ended ways to take down your targets. In keeping with Mirage's throwback style, there even seems to be a visual filter replicating the uber-desaturated look of the original Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has long been promoted as a throwback to the origins of the series, with a greater focus on stealth that has longtime series fans very excited. While the RPG-style modern entries in the series have garnered a broadly positive reception, they've certainly lost a lot of the elements that made the originals special.

Ubisoft has confirmed that both Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be at Ubisoft Forward on June 12, so you can expect a whole lot more info about upcoming Ubisoft games as the E3 2023 schedule rolls on.