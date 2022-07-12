Two of our favorite Turtle Beach headsets are at record low prices for Prime Day

Two of our favorite Turtle Beach headsets - the Stealth 600 and the Stealth 700 - are down to $69.95 (was $99.95) (opens in new tab) and $109.95 (was $149.95) (opens in new tab) with this pair of can't-miss Prime Day deals.

If you've treated yourself to a new game from the ever-so-tempting selection of Prime Day video game deals, you might be looking at sprucing up the hardware setup to make the experience that much more immersive. Well, we think the Stealth 700 is one of the best Turtle Beach headsets money can buy right now, and we can also heartily recommend it along with its little brother, the Stealth 600. Even though the headsets have seen a new refresh of well, themselves, released this year in the form of the 'MAX' variants (which might go some way to explaining these Prime Day discounts) these are wicked headsets and ones you will not look from buying.

Both of these wonderful headsets are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon for Prime Day. The Stealth 600, in particular, is $10 lower than its ever been, while the Stealth 700 is sitting right at its record low price from back in April. Whichever Prime Day headset deal you end up bagging, you're getting quite the bargain.

Today's best Prime Day headset deals

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is one of the best Turtle Beach headsets currently available - even in the face of the recent MAX variants being released - and is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, making this the perfect time to turn the volume up on your favorite games.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The best Turtle Beach headset's little brother, the also awesome Stealth 600, plunged lower than its lowest price ever for Prime Day.



