Two of our favorite SteelSeries headsets are at record low prices ahead of Prime Day

Amazon's gaming headset deals have got two of our absolute favorite SteelSeries sets down to record low prices.

To furnish you with a bit more information, the sets in question are the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ for PlayStation, which has dropped to $139,99 (was $149.99) (opens in new tab), and the SteelSeries Arctis 9X (now $159 (from $199.99 (opens in new tab)) for Xbox.

The 7P+'s discount is listed as only $10, but that's because the MSRP has been altered recently and brought down to the $150-mark; as recently as the beginning of the month this was selling for nearly $170!

The 9X has seen a much more turbulent price history by virtue of being out in the wild for a longer time, however, this too has been much more expensive recently and was at the $175 mark in April, for example. These really are two of the best gaming headsets you can consider for PS5 (or PS4) and Xbox Series X|S (or Xbox One).

These discounts mean that the early Prime Day PS5 deals and early Prime Day Xbox deals are already taking great shape and with the scene set by such headset deals like these, the wider offerings look like they might contain hot stuff indeed.

You can find some more info on these offers below, and plenty more gaming headset deals below that.

Today's best gaming headset deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60; lowest ever price - While this looks like a very small saving, it has brought the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ down to a record low price. Plus, it's probably more like a near-$30 discount given the set's price history. It's a belter of a headset too, and you won't look back if you pull the trigger on it.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 9X | $199.99 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40.99; lowest ever price - The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is truly awesome headset that began life in the last console generation but continues to be a top performer in the current-gen. This lowest ever price means that you can get the SteelSeries audio pedigree for literally the best value on offer. Ever.



The 9X has been around for a little while now and was long considered one of our top picks for Xbox One. However, the headset's quality persisted even during this gaming generation and it's a superb Xbox Series X wireless headset, even in the face of SteelSeries' new Arctis Nova lineup that came out this year.

The 7P+ is a slight revision of the 7P which came out around the same time the PS5 did - the headset now offers greater battery life, USB-C connectivity, and that same SteelSeries audio pedigree to make it one of the best PS5 wireless headsets money can buy.

More of today's gaming headset deals

If you're keeping your options open ahead of tomorrow's Prime Day PS5 and Xbox deals, then our automatic deal-finding lemmings will display the latest and lowest prices on some top sets below wherever you are.

If you want to do some further headset research, then check out our full run downs of the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets.