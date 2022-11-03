Tuca & Bertie canceled again – but the creator still hopes to make the show's "beautiful and weird ending"

Tuca & Bertie has been canceled, again. Adult Swim has decided not to make another season of the series, despite the network having previously revived the animation after it was first canceled by Netflix in 2019. There are three seasons of Tuca & Bertie in total, and it looks like it will stay that way.

Despite everything, showrunner Lisa Hanawalt is still hopeful that she will one day be able to wrap up the animated buddy comedy with the "beautiful and weird ending" she has in mind. Taking to Twitter to share the news, Hanawalt thanked fans for their support and urged them to "never stop making weird fan art" or dressing up as the characters for Halloweens. "It brings me endless joy", she added.

"Working with Adult Swim was creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful and I'm grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much," Hanawalt's statement continued. "I'm so proud of the work done by all my talented coworkers and collaborators on this show.

"Hopefully someday we'll get the chance to finish this story. In the meantime, I'm not done creating. I've witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what."

Starring the voice talents of Steven Yeun, Richard E. Grant, Reggie Watts, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish, Tuca & Bertie follows two 30-something, anthropomorphic birds who live in the same apartment building. Tuca is a carefree toucan, while Bertie is an anxious songbird but the unlikely pair make for the best of friends as the former roommates navigate their lives in the metropolis of Bird Town.

Its first season, which premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019, received widespread critical acclaim, and is still available to stream on the platform. Its follow-up installments over at Adult Swim didn't disappoint, either, both earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes upon their respective releases.

