Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer introduces us to a new Autobot

A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived.

Based on the Beast Wars storyline, the new film follows a pair of human archaeologists – Noah, played by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) - who stumble upon new three new iterations of the Transformers race: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, introduces us to Mirage, a new Autobot that is a Porsche Carrera RS 3.8 that appears to be voiced by none other than Saturday Night alum Pete Davidson. The confirmed cast includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Liza Koshy, Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jn Hoeber. Previously, longtime franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura promised that the franchise would evolve into a mix between the epic scale of the Michael Bay movies, and the heart of the recent Bumblebee standalone movie.

"This is a spectacle story," di Bonaventura said. "We’re going for the full experience our franchise has come to be known for." Rise of the Beasts is set to reboot the Transformers franchise, the first of three new installments.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters in the United States on June 9, 2023. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.