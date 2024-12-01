This is probably the cutest Lego deal you'll see this Cyber Monday
Lego Stitch has never been cheaper, and he's ADORABLE
Cyber Monday is just around the corner, but I'm willing to bet we won't find a Lego deal on anything cuter than this.
The Lego Disney Stitch kit (which only came out a few months ago) hasn't ever been cheaper than it is now, and you can grab it ahead of Cyber Monday proper for $51.95 at Amazon rather than $64.99. We've literally never seen it for less, and because it got this saving in honor of Black Friday's Lego deal deluge, I doubt it'll fall any further than that.
Naturally, it's not the only reduction kicking around on the bricks from Billund. You can get a bargain on pretty much everything from Star Wars sets to Harry Potter in the run up to this week's Cyber Monday Lego deals, so it's worth a look if you've had your eye on something.
Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at Amazon
Save $12 - You can currently get a tidy 20% discount on the loveable blue alien, and by my reckoning, he's never been cheaper than this. I doubt we'll get a better offer any time soon.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a cute ornament
✅ You want a present for a Disney fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're expecting it to be fully posable
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99
⭐ UK price: £59.99 £42.99 at Very
Should you buy Lego Stitch?
Having seen this kit up close, I can safely say that it's as adorable as it looks in promo images. Along with a cheesy grin, movable ears, and a pose that makes it look as if he's a puppy that's just seen you walk through the door after a day away at work, Lego Stitch is enough to make anyone's heart melt.
Some might have preferred a plain version of Stitch without his Hawaiian outfit and ice cream, but I'm a fan of it. Besides honoring the film's setting and making him look cute as a button with that flower over his ear, it makes me think of sunny days at the beach - something I can appreciate at the moment, what with sweater weather bringing its chill.
Because it's not too big, it won't take ages to complete or be a significant challenge either unlike some of the best Lego sets. That makes it ideal no matter whether you're an adult looking for a display piece or a kid who just adores Stitch.
