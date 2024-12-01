This is probably the cutest Lego deal you'll see this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, but I'm willing to bet we won't find a Lego deal on anything cuter than this.

The Lego Disney Stitch kit (which only came out a few months ago) hasn't ever been cheaper than it is now, and you can grab it ahead of Cyber Monday proper for $51.95 at Amazon rather than $64.99. We've literally never seen it for less, and because it got this saving in honor of Black Friday's Lego deal deluge, I doubt it'll fall any further than that.

Naturally, it's not the only reduction kicking around on the bricks from Billund. You can get a bargain on pretty much everything from Star Wars sets to Harry Potter in the run up to this week's Cyber Monday Lego deals, so it's worth a look if you've had your eye on something.

Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can currently get a tidy 20% discount on the loveable blue alien, and by my reckoning, he's never been cheaper than this. I doubt we'll get a better offer any time soon.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cute ornament

✅ You want a present for a Disney fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting it to be fully posable



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $51.95

💲 Lego | $64.99



⭐ UK price: £59.99 £42.99 at Very

Should you buy Lego Stitch?

(Image credit: Lego)

Having seen this kit up close, I can safely say that it's as adorable as it looks in promo images. Along with a cheesy grin, movable ears, and a pose that makes it look as if he's a puppy that's just seen you walk through the door after a day away at work, Lego Stitch is enough to make anyone's heart melt.

Some might have preferred a plain version of Stitch without his Hawaiian outfit and ice cream, but I'm a fan of it. Besides honoring the film's setting and making him look cute as a button with that flower over his ear, it makes me think of sunny days at the beach - something I can appreciate at the moment, what with sweater weather bringing its chill.



Because it's not too big, it won't take ages to complete or be a significant challenge either unlike some of the best Lego sets. That makes it ideal no matter whether you're an adult looking for a display piece or a kid who just adores Stitch.

