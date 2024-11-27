Rare Lego Technic sets, Icons, and more get big discounts at Best Buy for Black Friday

It's not a struggle to find good Lego discounts at the moment, but Best Buy is cutting through all that noise with some impressive Lego Technic, Star Wars, and Icons deals.

To start with it's one of the few places to include a discount - and a record low price, for that matter - on the Lego Technic NASA Apollo Luna Rover. You can grab it for $165.99 at Best Buy instead of the usual $219.99, and I've never seen it dip much below MSRP anywhere else, Black Friday or not. Similarly, the Lego Icons Corvette (which seems to be a real pain to find right now) is $104.99 at Best Buy rather than the MSRP of $149.99

There are other Black Friday Lego deals included in Best Buy's roundup, of course. However, to save you time listening to my waffle, here are a few that jumped out at me.

Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Rover | $219.99 $165.99 at Best Buy

Save $54 - Are you a fan of the more complex Technic range? This recreation of the Lunar Rover hasn't ever been cheaper by my reckoning, and because it normally doesn't shift far from MSRP, that's a steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy a challenge

✅ You find NASA and space travel fascinating



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for kids



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $213.63

💲 Walmart | $219.95

Lego Icons Corvette | $149.99 $104.99 at Best Buy

Save $24 - I'm pretty sure this kit hasn't ever been cheaper, and it's an absolute piglet to find elsewhere, so Best Buy has pulled a blinder with this Black Friday discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You have a soft spot for classic cards

✅ You missed the set previously



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have lots of display space



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $149.99

💲 Amazon | OOS

Lego Mos Espa Podrace Diorama | $79.99 $55.99 at Best Buy

Save $24 - This is comfortably one of my favorite dioramas that Lego Star Wars has put out in recent years, so I'm happy that it's never been cheaper trhan it is here for Black Friday. The best I'd seen before this point was $67 or thereabouts.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a dynamic display piece

✅ You're a fan of the prequels



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for kids who want a playset



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $79.95

💲 Lego | $79.99

Lego The Nightmare Before Christmas | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - OK, so technically it's not live yet. But because it's being listed at the lowest price I've seen for this kit anywhere, I'd be watching it like a hawk. It's sold out at plenty of other retailers and has never had a price cut before, so I suspect this would get snapped up too.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Nightmare

✅ You want a festive display piece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't wanna wait



Price check:

💲 Disney Store | OOS

💲 Lego | $199.99

Lego Star Wars Tantive IV | $79.99 $55.99 at Best Buy

Save $24 - Best Buy is offering another record low price in its Black Friday roundup, this time on the Tantive IV display piece based on the ship as seen in A New Hope. I haven't seen this one dip below $64, so $56 is pretty good going.



Buy it if:

✅ You have minimal display space

✅ You have a collection of midi-ships



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have a bigger replica



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $63.95

💲 Lego | $79.99

Although I'm a big fan of all these offers, the one that stands out to me the most is actually the Nightmare Before Christmas discount. Yes, I know, it's not actually available yet. But once it is, damn. I've not seen it discounted anywhere else, and it's actually selling out at some retailers. Now I've just gotta hope this isn't a mistake and it doesn't get pulled before the week is through.



Otherwise, the Corvette caught my attention purely because it's proving so difficult to find elsewhere. It's a slippery one, so dropping to a record low at Best Buy is quite the feather in their cap.

We're keeping an eye on all the sales as they happen, so for more reductions, be sure to check in on the latest Black Friday gaming deals or these Black Friday board game deals.