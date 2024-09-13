New Wednesday Lego sets make our titular heroine look adorable - just don’t tell her I said that

Wednesday herself might be a swirling pool of angst and rage, but nobody told her Brickheadz self. With three new Lego Wednesday sets on the way, things are already looking dark ahead of pumpkin season. Between new minidolls and a fully poseable figure, as well as a small cameo from Thing itself, there’s plenty to explore in the new sets.

Announced via Lego’s official site today, the sets range from cheaper $19.99 / £17.99 Brickheadz figures of both Wednesday and Enid all the way through to a full Dorm Room diorama at $89.99 / £79.99. Slap bang in the middle we’ve got a full figure of Wednesday herself, positioned in front of Nevermore Gate at $49.99 / £44.99. There’s a whole heap of easter eggs sure to delight those on the hunt for one of the best Lego sets for spooky season.

Both the Dorm Room and Wednesday Addams Figure sets are available to pre-order at Lego US and Lego UK right now, ahead of the October 1 release date. We’re still waiting on purchase options for the Brickheadz models, though.

Lego Wednesday Addams Figure

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $49.99 / £44.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 702 Figures 0 Item Number 76780 Release Date October 1

Wednesday Addams Figure | $49.99 at Lego (pre-order) Wednesday’s figure piece is set against the foreboding backdrop of Nevermore itself, with the Academy’s gates framing our hero and plenty of series easter eggs surrounding her. The entire piece is set against a particularly slick looking base sporting the Nevermore logo at the front as well. The 702-piece set looks pretty intricate (it’s got nearly as many pieces as the more expensive Dorm Room set below). Not only that, but the figure is fully posable and you’ve even got two outfit options, Wednesday’s uniform or her Raven’N Dance dress. UK: £44.99 at Lego (pre-order)



Lego Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $89.99 / £79.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 750 Figures 4x mini dolls Item Number 76781 Release Date October 1

Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room | $89.99 at Lego (pre-order) The flagship Wednesday Lego set features two mini dolls for both characters, set against a larger backdrop of the duo’s dorm room. I never quite got over how cool that dorm room is, apparently health and safety concerns for minors rarely take precedence in this universe. Still, the painfully broody balcony takes center stage in Lego’s rendition, with the rear portion recreating each character’s unique sense of style faithfully. There’s even hidden drawers underneath the main model to store your extra mini dolls and accessories. UK: £79.99 at Lego (pre-order)

Lego BrickHeadz Wednesday & Enid

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $19.99 / £17.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 239 Figures 0 Item Number 40750 Release Date October 1

Wednesday & Enid | $19.99 at Lego (coming soon) Well isn’t this adorable, Lego’s Brickheadz figures for both our heroes feature 234 pieces in total. Those super cute eyes and stumpy little arms might not please Miss Addams herself, but they’ll certainly complete the set beautifully. Unfortunately these figures aren’t available for pre-order at the moment, but will launch alongside the rest of the line. UK: £17.99 at Lego (coming soon)

We’re also rounding up all the latest new Lego sets heading our way in the future, but check out the best Star Wars Lego sets for more in-universe building. After some discounts? Check out the biggest Lego deals on the shelves this weekend.