I've reviewed Lego for years, and these are my favorite Prime Day deals so far

You might not associate Prime Day with Lego, and that's fair enough. The sale is better known for its tech discounts. However, it also has a habit of throwing out Lego discounts like they're confetti.

Despite all the odds, these are actually decent. I've been covering Lego and sales such as Prime Day for more than five years now, and the bricks from Billund consistently rank amongst the best offers. Even during lean times where the savings aren't as tempting as they could (or should) be, tempting price cuts on the best Lego sets can be relied upon.

2024 isn't any different. Lego Harry Potter has been doing particularly well this time around; the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds kit has dropped to a record low price of $135.95 at Amazon instead of $170, for example. Meanwhile, one of my favorite Mario sets - the Piranha Plant - is $47.95 at Amazon rather than $60.

Even competing retailers are getting in on this month's Prime Day Lego deals. As a case in point, the adorable new Stitch model is $51.95 at Walmart (down from $65).

Anyway, to business: here are the offers that've stood out to me personally. If you're hunting down the best deals, I'd argue that these take the cake.

Today's best deals at a glance

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is one of my favorite sets of recent years, and it's dipped to a previously-unseen low price as part of this week's Prime Day deals. It averages $58 most of the time, so you're doing well out of this discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fun desk or shelf buddy

✅ You're looking for a great gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $47.95

💲 Lego | $59.99



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £43.50 at Argos

Lego Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart

Save $13 - This record low price is the perfect example of why you shouldn't just stick with Amazon and call it a day during the Prime sale. Walmart is offering this set's best ever deal.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an adorable display kit

✅ You want a good gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd like a toy



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $51.95

💲 Lego | $64.99



⭐ UK price: £59.99 £49.99 at Smyths

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 at Amazon

Save $34 - This may just be one of the best modern Harry Potter kits thanks to the way it perfectly captures the castle's look without costing a bomb or taking up loads of space on display. It's never been cheaper than it is now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something truly iconic

✅ You don't have space for the massive version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You've already got the big one



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $135.95

💲 Lego | $169.99



⭐ UK price: £149.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House | $74.99 $59.95 at Amazon

Save $11 - That might not seem like the biggest reduction at face value, but the cute Animal Crossing kit has literally never been cheaper. Because it's held its price so stubbornly before now and averages $68, I'd say this is one of the more eye-catching discounts of the week.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a centerpiece to your collection

✅ You're buying for adults or kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were hoping for a full Nook's Cranny



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $59.95

💲 Lego | $74.99



⭐ UK price: £64.99 £46.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV | $54.99 $43.95 at Amazon

Save $11 - This is a relatively straightforward kit in the grand scheme of things, but it's such a great build if you ask me - it's an easy-to-display diorama of an iconic moment from the original trilogy, complete with novel interactive elements. It's never been cheaper than it is now, either.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an iconic but affordable set

✅ You're buying for adults or kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate stickers on sets



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.95

💲 Lego | $54.99



⭐ UK price: £49.99 £37.99 at Amazon

