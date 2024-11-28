You can grab huge discounts in Disney's Black Friday sale - but these 7 are the winners

There's currently a massive sale on for Black Friday Disney merch, and so help me, but it's all very tempting. Or, as a wise dog once said: gowrsh.

You can currently save up to 50% at the US Disney Store with the code 'GIFT,' while Brits are able to get 30% off at the UK Disney Store (no code needed for that one, fortunately). I went to a hands-on event with Disney's most up-to-date merchandise just a couple of weeks ago so managed to see most of this discounted lineup - ranging from Christmas-themed gear to lightsabers - in person, and there was plenty I added to my own wishlist. As an example, I'm obsessed with the adorable ornament range this year and may need to be stopped from festooning my tree with mini Mickeys. Those cozy Spirit Jerseys come in a very close second, meanwhile. With that in mind, so much of it being reduced in the Black Friday Disney merch sale is dangerous to say the least.

Because there's a lot discounted right now, I've rounded up my favorite savings here to save you some time.

Black Friday Disney deals at a glance

UK

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Spirit Jersey | $84.99 $50.99 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $34 - These uber-comfortable sweaters have a reputation for being pricey, so it's a pleasant surprise to see them being slashed in cost as part of the Black Friday Disney roundup. I can't find the Disneyland or Disney World versions available elsewhere for price comparison, but I can't imagine these particular sweaters (which are my personal favorites) have been cheaper. Want to browse the entire range, on the other hand? You can check out all the Spirit Jersey deals here. Just remember to add the code GIFT at checkout!



Buy it if:

✅ You've always been put off by the cost

✅ You want a stylish Xmas jumper



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have a classic 'ugly' sweater



⭐ UK price: £80 £56 at Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Loungfly Mini Backpack | $89 $66.75 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $22.25 - OK, listen. I was going to put the uber-cute Disneyland 2024 bag in this slot because it's just $33.73 with the GIFT promo code. But honestly, I couldn't do my boi from The Haunted Mansion dirty like that. As a fan of the ride, this really jumped out at me... and getting Loungefly for anything less than full price is incredibly rare. Indeed, I'd be very surprised if you could find this same model for any less. Want to see the entire range? Check it out here.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a HM fan like me

✅ Loungefly is usually outside your budget



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get a more generic bag



⭐ UK price: Unavailable (see alternatives)

Mickey/Minnie Mouse Holiday Plus | $26.99 $16 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $10.99 - I always look forward to seeing what the new Mickey and Minnie seasonal plushies are going to look like each year (be it for Halloween or Christmas), and the 2024 lineup hasn't disappointed. Actually I'd say these are of a higher quality than the spooky ones I raved about back in October. You can get Mickey here or Minnie here, and I don't think I've seen them for less.



Buy it if:

✅ You want adorable keepsakes for Xmas

✅ You're looking for easy gifts



Don't buy it if:

❌ You get these every year



⭐ UK price: £21 £10 at Disney

Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar | $79.99 $41.99 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $38 - Tired of the usual chocolate advent calendars? I present to you this wonderfully kooky idea that allows you to build your own miniature, festive droids throughout December. I hadn't anticipated seeing this one fall in price so much, but I won't complain.



Buy it if:

✅ You're bored of normal advent calendars

✅ You want an awesome Star Wars gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'll miss choccy calendars



⭐ UK price: £75 £52.50 at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse & Friends Holiday Sketchbook Ornament Set | $49.99 $22.50 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $27.49 - There are loads of ornaments available for less at the Disney Store right now, and I'm particularly partial to the likes of Stitch masquerading as Santa. But the cuteness of this bundle with all the main players can't be denied. Besides getting you each of Disney's most iconic mascots in their Christmas best, it's much better value than most other ornaments on sale (which are visible here). Again, remember to use the code GIFT for that full saving.



Buy it if:

✅ You can't decide which character you want

✅ You'd like max value



Don't buy it if:

❌ There's a specific character you had in mind



⭐ UK price: £40 £28 at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Holiday Slippers | $34.99 $19.68 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $15.31- Being cozy is the name of the game this time of year, and it doesn't come more comfortable than slippers. Nothing says 'festive' like a good bit of tartan either, so I'm taken with these... especially after a hefty Black Friday discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You have lots of lounging to do this Holiday

✅ You want max comfiness



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need the largest size (it's out of stock)



⭐ UK price: £16 £11.20 at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Rose Gold Ear Headband for adults | $34.99 $26.24 at Disney Store (with code GIFT)

Save $8.75 - These are some of the most popular Minnie ears I can think of (we spent a long time trying to find them for my wife when we visited Disney World a couple of years back), so seeing them get a hefty discount in honor of Black Friday is worth shouting about.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a parks accessory

✅ You want elegant Minnie ears



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with third-party alternatives



⭐ UK price: £36 £25.20 at Disney Store

This is obviously the tip of the iceberg, and there's plenty of stuff I wanted to shout out here but didn't have a chance before it went out of stock. However, I've been very impressed with this year's Black Friday sale and Holiday roundup as a whole. Indeed, there was plenty that jumped out at me when I was wondering the Disney event I mentioned earlier.

While the plush Mickey and Minnie were obviously a big hit (the seasonal plush outfits can occasionally feel cheap because they feature a thin, shiny material, but these ones are of a noticeably higher quality thanks to the velvety texture), I adored the variety of Holiday-themed sweaters too. There was everything from Nightmare Before Christmas to Winnie the Pooh wearable throws on offer, and the latter was soft enough that you wouldn't ever get me out of it if I owned one. A particular shoutout goes to the funny spin on the 'Homer Simpson disappearing into a hedge' meme that swaps the hedge for a Christmas tree.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Sure, I'm a little sad that there isn't a reduction on lightsabers at the moment, because messing about with those is always a highlight whenever I get to visit Disney merch shows. (I could wax lyrical about them for ages, but that's a different story.) But on the plus side, our friends across the pond in 'sunny' UK can save up to 30% on Star Wars lightsaber replicas right now at the Disney Store. Even Lego is heavily reduced.

Is there anything that caught your eye? Shout it out in the comments.

For more offers, why not check in with these Black Friday Disney Plus deals? If you want something you can all enjoy as a family, you can also find some Black Friday board game deals here.