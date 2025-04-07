Best Disney deals and gifts for Easter 2025, chosen by a fan for fans

Spring truly is 'springing,' and because the House of Mouse doesn't do anything by halves, there are a wealth of Disney deals to usher in Easter 2025. Toys, plushies, homeware, and collectibles have been reduced as part of its Spring lineup, so I've rounded up my favorites here - along with a few gift ideas for the Disney fans in your life.

As a self-professed Disney movie and parks nerd who always has half an eye on the store to see what's new, this stuff is like catnip for me. I've also been hands-on with many of the items included in this year's Disney deals for Easter, so can speak from personal experience about what's hot and what's not. I've featured the cream of the crop below.

US Disney deals for Easter

Easter plushies | $29.99 $16 at Disney Store

$16 with any purchase - You can count on Disney to make themed plushies to go with any holiday, and I've been hands-on with my fair share over the years. They're always of a surprisingly high quality, so I'd recommend the latest batch (Mickey, Minnie, Stitch, and Angel in tie-die Easter Bunny costumes) without any hesitation. Because they're year-specific, you won't be able to get these again once they're sold out. And seeing as they're $14 less when bought with any other products, I can see them evaporating before long. As an example, the Stitch, Angel, and Minnie plushies are still available... but Mickey has already gone.



Buy it if:

✅ You collect these holiday mascot plushies

✅ You want a very cute way to celebrate spring



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're holding out for the Halloween/Christmas ones

Spring Bouquets | $29.99 at Disney Store

Even though they're not on offer as part of the Spring Sale, I wanted to have a shout out for these because they're so darn cute. Yes, I know, they look a bit like ice cream cones. But they're actually meant to be character bouquets and have spring flowers on them to hammer that home. They're an unusual yet lovely gift, so make a good choice if you're hunting for presents for a Disney-loving partner. I was sent the Pooh and Piglet version, so I can confirm from personal experience that they're heckin' adorable.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a really unique present

✅ You want cute spring decorations



Don't buy it if:

❌ It bothers you that they look like ice creams

Easter Mix-Its | $19.99 at Disney Store

More of these little fellas are starting to pop up amongst Disney fans on backpacks or handbags (they're made to attach easily to whatever you're wearing), and Disney's produced an Easter range with Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. Well, only the former is available at the moment Stateside, but I'd say he's a real cutie anyway with his Easter Bunny hat on. As with all Mix-Its, the hat can be used on any other Mix-Its plushie you happen to own.



Buy it if:

✅ It's for someone who loves backpack accessories

✅ You/they are going to the Parks this spring



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't really get the Mix-Its range

Mickey Waffle Maker | $39.99 at Disney Store

I don't know about you, but I start hankering for a Disney Parks vacation when the sun begins to shine... and one of the things I always drool over is the thought of a resort breakfast complete with Mickey waffles. So, why not bring that particular experience home? The Disney Store is being a real danger to my wallet and waistline by featuring this item, and it's perfect as a gift for any Parks fan in your life.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a practical present

✅ You miss those Mickey waffles



Don't buy it if:

❌ It all seems like a lot of effort

UK Disney deals for Easter

Easter plushies | £22 £15 at Disney Store

Save 32% - Disney makes soft toys for every major holiday, and that includes Easter. I've seen more than a few of these in person, and they're always of a very high quality that won't feel like a cheap tie-in. This time around the characters are clad in tie-die bunny suits, and you can choose from Stitch, Angel, Mickey, and Minnie. All of them have a £7 discount, and I don't believe we've see them for less than that. Because they're specific 2025 versions, you won't be able to get them again once they're gone either.



Buy it if:

✅ You collect the holiday mascots

✅ You want a cute way to celebrate spring



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save space for the Halloween or Christmas ones

Easter Mix-Its | £15 at Disney Store

One of the latest crazes to appear in the Disney world is Mix-Its, little plushies you can put different outfits on and attach to accessories like backpacks. An Easter range just launched featuring Winnie the Pooh and Piglet in their springtime best, and they're delightful presents for fans who are in the mood for a spring spruceup.



Buy it if:

✅ It's for someone who likes backpack accessories

✅ You're going to the Parks this spring



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't really like the Mix-Its range

Sakura Soft Toys | From £25 at Disney Store

They aren't on offer at the moment, but you'll struggle to find these gorgeous plushies from Disney Store Japan anywhere else... which makes them great gift options. Seemingly inspired by the country's world-famous cherry blossom trees, the denizens of the Hundred Acre Wood (and Stitch, of course) have been given a pink 'n' fluffy makeover.



Buy it if:

✅ Cherry blossoms are your favorite

✅ You've always been jealous of Japan's Disney merch



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the traditional characters

Spring Bouquets | £22 at Disney Store

OK, so they're not on offer. But I couldn't not mention the very cute character bouquets that have recently popped up on the Disney Store, particularly because they're ideal as presents. Although they originally landed ahead of Mother's Day, they have a very 'spring' vibe due to the flowers nestled on the sides. I was sent the Pooh and Piglet version, so can confirm that they're cute as all heck. Do they look a bit like ice cream cones? Yes, but that doesn't change the fact they're cute soft toys that are a little different from the norm. Ideal as a spur-of-the-moment gift for a loved one, basically.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a unique present

✅ You're looking for cute spring decs



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can't get over how much they look like ice creams

Mickey Waffle Maker | £35 at Disney Store

When the sun starts to shine, I start to think about holidays away - and, inevitably, I daydream about going to one of the Disney parks. This gives me a craving for the breakfasts you can get at Disney World and Disneyland, complete with those amazing Mickey waffles. So, why not bring that experience home? If you're shopping for a parks nerd like me, they'll be pretty chuffed with this. I was sent one to take a look at, and it's going to be a semi-permanent fixture of my kitchen now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a thoughtful, practical present

✅ You miss Mickey waffles



Don't buy it if:

❌ It all seems like a faff

Looking for present-worthy treasures? Don't miss these gifts for gamers, or the best family board games.